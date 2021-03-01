Kangana Ranaut says her family didn't mind her as second daughter as she was 'very beautiful and easy to marry off'
Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Monday to speak about her childhood and how her family had reacted to her birth. Kangana has an elder sister, Rangoli, and a younger brother named Aksht.
Kangana shared a childhood picture of herself and a friend and spoke about how her family did not mind having another daughter after Rangoli, as she was 'very beautiful'. "My birthday month, growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time," she said.
Kangana said that her 'hardships' were meaningful in the end. "There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world, extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful," she wrote.
In 2016, Kangana had spoken about how her life was as a girl child in her family. “My parents had a child before Rangoli, who died within 10 days of his birth. He was called Hero. My parents couldn’t emerge from the loss of that baby boy. But then Rangoli happened and she was taken care of, there was a huge celebration,” Kangana had told reporters at an event.
“But when I was born, my parents, my mother especially, couldn’t come to terms with that fact that they had another baby girl. I know these stories in detail because every time a guest visited, or there was a gathering, they repeated this story in front of me that how I was the unwanted child,” Kangana had added.
Later, her father said in an interview, "When she was born, that time the atmosphere in our village about a girl child was very backward. It was not like a celebration, but it was more like a funeral. The villagers used to come to our house and say, ‘Oh, now a daughter again’. So, there was no celebration, nor did we distribute sweets. We were hoping that since we had lost our son, another son would come back.”
