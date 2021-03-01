Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with view of the sea. See pics
Actor Parineeti Chopra gave a new glimpse into her Mumbai home on Monday. She shared photos of herself as she received balloons, flowers and goodies after the release of her latest movie, The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti was sitting on the floor of her living room, in pyjamas, surrounded by a large champagne-shaped balloon and some lilies. Behind her, the windows provided an unbroken view of the sea.
The actor's home was designed by Shabnam Gupta, who also worked with Kangana Ranaut on her properties in Mumbai. The house has all-white walls, with pops of colour in the decor, the side tables, the bright blue couch, the patterned rug, and more.
Parineeti even has a small library, behind two wooden doors. Rows of books that run all the way up to the ceiling stand behind a blue sofa and a coffee table with a hand-painted Monopoly board underneath it. Shabnam's followers on Instagram had lauded her great work with the house when she had posted photos of it. "Seems like the perfect heaven for a book worm," wrote one. "The design are very impressive," wrote another.
She also has a grand, green terrace. A small wall of plants makes for the perfect backdrop for her photos. The balcony area adjacent to her living space has also been converted into a modern sunroom, which gives her a view of the Arabian Sea.
Check out photos of her home here:
Parineeti's new movie, The Girl on the Train, released on Friday on Netflix. A remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name, The Girl on the Train is among the most popular films on Netflix India currently. It also ranked in the top 10 list on Netflix US over the weekend.
In the movie, Parineeti plays an alcoholic with amnesia. Under suspicion for murder, her character must figure out the truth before it is too late.
