Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut shares clip from her horseback riding session, a fan says 'you are so good at it'
Kangana Ranaut did many horse-riding scenes in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Kangana Ranaut did many horse-riding scenes in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares clip from her horseback riding session, a fan says 'you are so good at it'

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to Instagram to share a clip of her horse riding session in Mumbai. Her fans appreciated her skill. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 03:56 PM IST

It must be a productive Sunday for actor Kangana Ranaut as she started her day with horseback riding.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shared a video of her riding a horse in Mumbai. She can be seen sporting an orange polo shirt with black pants.

"Today morning horseback riding," she captioned the clip.

Netizens are quite impressed to see Kangana's horse-riding skills. "Very nice...you are so good at it," a user commented. "Woah...awesome," another one wrote.

Kangana had learned horseback riding a few years ago. In fact, in the film Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi, she did her own stunts which involved horseback riding.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about rejecting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'If I'd done it, I would have been lynched'

Speaking of Kangana's upcoming movie projects, she will be next seen in Thalaivi, which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in her kitty. Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda is also in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut manikarnika manikarnika: the queen of jhansi + 1 more

Related Stories

Singer-composer Papon released a new song Haate Haat Dhori on the seventh death anniversary of his father, late Khagen Mahanta, who was a well-known Assamese singer.
Singer-composer Papon released a new song Haate Haat Dhori on the seventh death anniversary of his father, late Khagen Mahanta, who was a well-known Assamese singer.
music

Papon dedicates new song Haate Haat Dhori to parents Khagen and Archana Mahanta

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Haate Haat Dhori by Papon was released on the occasion of the seventh death anniversary of Papon's father, Khagen Mahanta. His parents - Khagen and Archana Mahanta - were well-known folk singers of Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Akshay Kumar with Brian Lee in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.
Akshay Kumar with Brian Lee in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar clarifies he didn't fight real Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious meme about how he had defeated the Undertaker in his film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi with a major clarification.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.