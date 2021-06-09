Kangana Ranaut says she hasn't paid half of last year’s tax due to ‘no work’: 'First time in my life I am late'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she has not been able to pay half of last year's tax 'because of no work'. She also claimed that this is the first time she is 'late in paying tax'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana also said that she is 'the highest tax paying actress' and shared a screenshot of a report on the Centre's Each One Pay One policy.

She wrote, "Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money," adding, "still I welcome this move, time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time."

Kangana Ranaut claimed that this is the first time she is 'late in paying tax'.





Recently, Kangana visited her Mumbai office that was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last year due to alleged structural violations. In a video, when the paparazzi asked her to pose for the camera, she was heard saying, "Aap mujhe bhi toh mera kaam karne dijiye (Let me do my work also)."

In May, Kangana had tested positive for Covid-19 and had said that she has quarantined herself. Speaking on the coronavirus, she had said that she will 'demolish' it, and called it 'nothing but a small time flu'. However, she was criticised for her remark. After testing negative for the virus, she had written on Instagram Stories, "Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs.... Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus.... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love."

Meanwhile, Kangana's much-awaited project Thalaivi, which was slated for a theatrical release on April 23, was postponed due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in India. The film is a biopic on the life of Tamil Nadu's actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa.

Apart from this she also has Dhaakad, Tejas, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

