Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wonders if he's 'going to get into trouble' for revealing 'Vicky and Katrina are together'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in a recent chat seemingly confirmed that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are dating, and immediately wondered if he is going to get into trouble for making the revelation.

Vicky and Katrina have been rumoured to be seeing each other for over a year, and are frequently spotted visiting each other. Harsh, in an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true.

He said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true.” He continued, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Neither Vicky nor Katrina has publicly admitted to dating each other. In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky was asked if he is dating Katrina, to which he said, “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting.”

He added, “I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything.”

In an interview to Mid-Day, Vicky had addressed the issue by simply saying that dating was a beautiful feeling as there are no cons to it. “There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling,” he had said. “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things.”

Vicky and Katrina recovered from Covid-19 recently. On April 5, Vicky took to Instagram and confirmed his diagnosis. A day later, on April 6, Katrina also revealed she was diagnosed with Covid-19. While Vicky recovered on April 16, Katrina recovered on April 17.

Harsh will soon be seen in the Netflix anthology series Ray, based on the writings of Satyajit Ray. He will play a typecast actor in director Vasan Bala's segment. The series is due out on June 25.

