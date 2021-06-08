Ray trailer: Manoj Bajpayee leads a band of India's best actors in new Netflix anthology. Watch here

Netflix on Tuesday debuted the first trailer for its upcoming anthology series, Ray, based on the writing of acclaimed filmmaker-author Satyajit Ray. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Manoj Bajpayee and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, the series is due for release on June 25.

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, the anthology also features Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others.

Watch the Ray trailer here:

The trailer gives a glimpse of all four stories, and seems to be scored to the same song that Marvel has been using in the Black Widow promotions. We see Manoj and Gajraj's characters, as they interact on a train journey; we see Harshvarrdhan as a 'typecast actor'; and Ali as a 'cutthroat corporate shark'.

In a statement, Chaubey said about his film, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, “I’m drawn to stories that twist with whimsy and humour. Hardly anyone crafts those better than Satyajit Ray and a chance to tell this story is a great opportunity for me. With Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao playing off each other on screen, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, I hope is as much of a joy to watch as it was to make. Super stoked about the show and can’t wait for people to watch it!”

Srijit Mukherjee, who directed two installments - Forget me Not and Bahrupiya -said, “Satyajit Ray has been a big inspiration in my life. After faithfully bringing two stories of Ray to life in Feluda Pherot, it is an honour and very fulfilling to reinterpret two more stories of Ray in a decidedly darker space. I also got the opportunity to work with a brilliant cast including actors like Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Sweta Basu Prasad across the two stories. I’m excited to see how the viewers will react to these imperfect and somewhat broken characters.”

Vasan Bala, who directed Spotlight, said, “Spotlight is inspired by the prolific and illuminating works of Ray. An opportunity that led me to collaborate with wonderful talent. It's a pulpy, quirky, music-filled tale of some very interesting characters. Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal are in crackling form. Can't wait for the audience to watch and react to it.”

Previously, Netflix has released anthologies such as Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Pitta Kathalu and most recently Ajeeb Daastaans.

