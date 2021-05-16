Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Vicky Kaushal unwittingly snubbed girl crushing on him who flew down to meet him: ‘Fell in love with another girl’
When Vicky Kaushal unwittingly snubbed girl crushing on him who flew down to meet him: ‘Fell in love with another girl’

  • Vicky Kaushal once failed to pick up hints from a woman who flew down from a different city to meet him because she had a ‘massive crush’ on him. He ended up falling in love with someone else at the same party.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 04:20 PM IST

From minor roles in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet to winning the National Award for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, actor Vicky Kaushal has come a long way in his career. However, for the most part, he has remained tight-lipped about his personal life.

As Vicky turns 33 on Sunday, here is a funny anecdote about him. Did you know he once failed to pick up on hints from a woman who was interested in him and flew down from another city to meet him? Not only did he end up unintentionally snubbing her, but he also ended up falling in love with someone else at the same party.

On Koffee With Karan, Vicky’s friend Amritpal Singh Bindra had talked about the incident in a recorded message. “Vicky is also an all-time bad flirter. Any time, any girl is flirting with him, he does not pick up on hints at all. There was a girl who had a massive crush on Vicky, who had actually flown down from another city, just to meet Vicky, and potentially hook up with him. But our friend Vicky, as I said, bad with flirting and picking up signs, did the most masterful thing, where he actually ended up hooking up with another girl at this party. So it was quite a hilarious, bizarre and crazy night,” he said.

Vicky explained, “So I didn’t hook up with that girl but I fell in love with another girl.” He went on to say that he only found out the woman was interested in him the next day, by which time it was too late. “To be very honest, I didn’t even know that the girl has flown down and this and that. I only came to know of it the next day. I was like, ‘Ab toh late ho gaya, bro.’”

Currently, Vicky has a number of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will play freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in a biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar. He will also be seen in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama.

