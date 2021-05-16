Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty enjoys romantic moment with Raj Kundra but with glass wall between them: ‘Corona pyar hai’
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty enjoys romantic moment with Raj Kundra but with glass wall between them: ‘Corona pyar hai’

  • Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a new picture with her husband Raj Kundra, who recently tested positive for Covid-19. She added the hashtag ‘nearly done’, implying that he was almost finished with quarantine.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 03:15 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of herself gazing into her husband Raj Kundra’s eyes, but with a glass wall separating them. She joked that it was ‘love in the time of corona’ and shared an update about her husband, who recently tested positive for Covid-19.

In the photo, Shilpa could be seen wearing a double mask, while Raj, who was on the other side of the glass wall, did not wear one. “Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai. #Nearlydone! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers. #strong #positivevibes #gratitude #love #conquer #corona,” she captioned her Instagram post.


On May 7, Shilpa took to Instagram to announce that her entire family, including Raj and their kids, Samisha and Viaan, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. She, however, had tested negative.

“The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They’ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility,” she wrote.

“By God’s grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we’re grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help & response,” she added.

Last week, Shilpa told her Instagram followers that it is alright to take a break from social media amid the stress of the pandemic. “Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!” she said.

Shilpa will soon make her acting comeback with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 in the pipeline.

