Shilpa Shetty's entire family, including Raj Kundra and their kids, test Covid-19 positive

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a health update with her fans and followers of social media. Shilpa said that her husband Raj Kundra and their two kids--Viaan and Samisha, have all tested positive for Covid-19. Shilpa herself has tested negative.

Sharing the post, she wrote on Instagram, "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help & response."

"Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not... STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY. SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA," she also wrote.

In a recent video, Shilpa had talked about the 'inexplicable pain' she was feeling for India's situation during the pandemic. "I usually share information to motivate you to stay fit and healthy but today even I need Monday motivation and a lot of it because I am not okay. And I can't be, none of us are. We are experiencing this inexplicable pain, from all that is happening around us, and we are all expressing it very differently," she had said.

She added, "We are not just losing people to Covid, but we are also losing people to hunger, to the lack of oxygen, to the lack of timely medical care."

