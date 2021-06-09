Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut visits her partially demolished Mumbai office, tells paparazzi: 'Let me do my work'
Kangana Ranaut in her Mumbai office.
Kangana Ranaut in her Mumbai office.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut visits her partially demolished Mumbai office, tells paparazzi: 'Let me do my work'

  • Kangana Ranaut visited her Mumbai office, which was partially demolished by the BMC last year. In a video, Kangana was asked by the paparazzi to pose for the lens. Here's what she said.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:58 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday visited her Mumbai office on Tuesday, The office was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last year due to alleged structural violations. In a video, Kangana was seen getting down from her car inside her office complex and consulting with a person.

As she exited the gate, the paparazzi requested her to pose for the lens. She was heard telling the paparazzi, "Aap mujhe bhi toh mera kaam karne dijiye (Let me do my work also)." She was also seen standing in one of the balconies from where she posed for the paparazzi. Kangana was seen wearing a white dress.

In November 2020, the Bombay High Court held that the partial demolition of her office by the BMC in September 2020 was ‘actuated by malafide’, adding that it was in complete disregard of her rights. Previously, the court had stayed the demolition in an interim order.

In September last year, Kangana had declared that she would not rebuild her office but leave it in ruins ‘as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise’. She had tweeted, “I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav.”

In March this year, Kangana had said that no architect was willing to rebuild her office claiming that the BMC threatened to revoke the license of any architect who opted for restoration of the building. She had tweeted, "I have won the case against @mybmc now I need to submit a file for compensation through an architect, no architect is ready to take my case they say they getting threats from @mybmc their license will get cancelled,It’s been six months since the illegal demolition."

In the same month, she had also dropped pictures from her visit to her office. She had tweeted, "I have been conducting meetings at my house, today Aksht Ranaut who founded Manikarnika Films with me also single handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office,I wasn’t ready and my heart broke again."

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan can't stop smiling as she gets a champi from mother Amrita Singh, see pic

Meanwhile, her film Thalaivi, slated for theatrical release was postponed due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in India. The film is a biopic on the life of Tamil Nadu's actor-politician late J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has Tejas, Dhaakad, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

Topics
kangana ranaut kangana ranaut film kangana ranaut photos kangana ranaut office + 2 more

Story Saved
