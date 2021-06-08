Sara Ali Khan can't stop smiling as she gets a champi from mother Amrita Singh, see pic

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared a picture with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. Taking to Instagram, Sara in the photo is seen getting a head massage from Amrita as the duo smile for the camera.

In the picture, Amrita is seen wearing a blue suit, sitting on a chair while Sara sits in front of her on the floor donning a white shirt. Sara didn't caption the picture but posted a bunch of emojis--a woman and a girl, baby chicken, woman getting a massage and a read heart.

Fans also poured their love taking to the comments section. One fan wrote, "Queen of million hearts." Another wrote, "Amazing." A third said, "Love you crush." "Beautiful pic," commented another.

Sara often treats her fans to pictures and videos of her personal life amid the pandemic. On World Environment Day, she had shared a throwback video, from her recent vacation in Kashmir, in which she was heard reciting a goofy poem that she had penned herself.

Starting with her signature "namaste darshako (hello viewers)" she continued, "jaese ki aap sun sakte hai that is the paani ki dwani (as you can hear it is the sound of water), it is beautiful oh so sunny, the air is lovely sweet as honey, please like share and subscribe if you think I am funny." In the video clip Sara also gave a quick glimpse of her surrounding.

In April, Sara visited Kashmir with her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She had posted a number of photos and videos from the trip. After Kashmir, she headed off to the Maldives with Amrita.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra wishes her on 46th birthday: 'Without you I am nothing'

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen playing a double role in Atrangi Re by Aanand L Rai. She will star alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. She also featured in Love Aaj Kal (2020) opposite Kartik Aaryan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON