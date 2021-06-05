Saif Ali Khan's sister shares rare pic of Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, fans compare her with Taimur

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a throwback picture of her niece Sara Ali Khan from her childhood to mark World Environment Day. In the picture, a little Sara was seen seated in her mother, actor Amrita Singh's lap. The mother-daughter duo was seen smiling as the camera captured the candid moment.

Saba shared the picture on Instagram and said, "A mother's world and environment.....is her child. #worldenvironmentday #staysafe #stayhome #staystrong #mother #nature #purelove #alwaysandforever Found this photo from an old archive. Taken by yours truly. #amritasingh #saraalikhan #photographer #me #memoriesforlife."

Fans took to the comments section and showered the picture with love. "Cute daughter beautiful mom," said a fan. "Awww soo cuteee," added another. "Thank u for sharing these wonderful memories with us," a third fan said, addressing Saba. A few also said that the little Sara shared a resemblance with her half-brother, Taimur Ali Khan. "Sara looks a lot like Taimur Mashallah," one of the many comments read.

Sara, on the other hand, shared a throwback video to mark World Environment Day. She shared a goofy video from her recent trip to Kashmir in which she was reciting a hilarious poem describing her view. "Namaste Darshako (hello viewers) Happy World Environment Day Thank you Mother Nature for the air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live on and the life we lead. I really hope we can all have more gratitude, respect and appreciation for the planet we live on," she captioned the video. Commenting on Sara's video, Saba said, "You're crazy LOVE you."

Saba frequently shares pictures of the Pataudi family members. Her nieces and nephews - Taimur, Sara, Ibrahim and Inaaya - often feature in her posts. She also shares pictures of her other family members including her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

