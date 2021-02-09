When Sara Ali Khan said she wants to stay with Amrita Singh for ‘rest of my life’, even after marriage

Sara Ali Khan shares a close relationship with her mother, Amrita Singh, and often showers love on her via Instagram. In a poem dedicated to Amrita, Sara once wrote, “...My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention.”

“Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension,” she added.

On Amrita’s birthday, here's revisiting an old interview of Sara’s, in which she expressed her desire to live with her mother forever. “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what's the problem?” Sara told Harper’s Bazaar India in 2019.

While Amrita is one of Sara’s closest confidantes, the actor also fears her. “I love hanging out with her, and I miss her when she's away even for a few days. There's nothing I hide from her. But having said that, she's the only person I fear,” Sara said.

Sara often goes on family holidays with her mother and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Just last month, they were vacationing in the Maldives.

On the work front, Sara recently made her digital debut with David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was panned unanimously by criticsSara will be seen next in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

