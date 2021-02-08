IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra on addressing plastic surgery rumours in Unfinished: 'Didn't write about it to clarify anything'
Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished will launch on Tuesday.
Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished will launch on Tuesday.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra on addressing plastic surgery rumours in Unfinished: 'Didn't write about it to clarify anything'

Priyanka Chopra, in a new interview, spoke about certain revelations she has made in her upcoming memoir, Unfinished. She reportedly wrote in her book about how a director asked her to get plastic surgery done.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:23 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has addressed the rumours of her having plastic surgery done. In an interview ahead of the release of her memoir, Unfinished, she was asked if she broached this subject in the book in an effort to make clarifications about it.

Priyanka reportedly wrote in her book about a filmmaker who said that she should go under the knife and fix her 'proportions'.

Asked about why she wrote about this subject, along with other topics such as her relationships, she told Asian Style Magazine in an interview, "I didn’t write about these things now to clarify anything to anyone. I was in a place in my life where I sat down and wrote about the milestones in my life. These happened to be those things, that I’d kept personal in my heart, things I’ve been affected by.”

She continued, “I’m a woman in the entertainment business, which is kind of patriarchal, I had to be very tough. When entertainers show their weakness, people enjoy pulling you down. I learnt to keep my walls up. I kept them up, did my job and didn’t talk about the things I overcame. I’m much older and self-assured now, which makes it easier to discuss things from the past. This book is not me offering any form of clarification. It’s a story of my life from my eyes."

According to The Independent, Priyanka in her memoir recalled an incident involving the first film director she met with after being crowned Miss World in 2000. “After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him,” she wrote in her book. “I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’

She wrote that the incident left her feeling 'small' and that she soon parted ways with the manager. Unfinished is slated for release on February 9. The actor recently appeared in two back-to-back Netflix films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra jonas priyanka chopra priyanka chopra unfinished

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra had commented on the protests in December.
Priyanka Chopra had commented on the protests in December.
bollywood

Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Mia Khalifa wants to know why Priyanka Chopra has remained silent on the farmers' protests. Priyanka had, in fact, commented on the matter in December.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2016.
Priyanka Chopra was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2016.
bollywood

Priyanka goes bold in new photo shoot, refuses to play stereotypical roles

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has featured in a new look on the cover of an international magazine. The actor has said she has arrived at a place in Hollywood where her culture is an asset, and not something that she is defined by.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished will launch on Tuesday.
Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished will launch on Tuesday.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra on addressing plastic surgery rumours in Unfinished

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra, in a new interview, spoke about certain revelations she has made in her upcoming memoir, Unfinished. She reportedly wrote in her book about how a director asked her to get plastic surgery done.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have often been at loggerheads on social media.
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have often been at loggerheads on social media.
bollywood

Swara says Kangana is spreading 'poison' online by 'normalising hatred'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • Swara Bhasker has said that she has no personal equation with Kangana Ranaut, but has problems with some of her tweets, which she said 'propagate hatred and bigotry'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zayn Marie has tied the knot with Akash Mohimen.
Zayn Marie has tied the knot with Akash Mohimen.
bollywood

Ira Khan, Imran Khan attend cousin Zayn Marie's colourful wedding. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared photos from the recent wedding of her cousin, actor Zayn Marie. Zayn, too, has shared photos and videos from the wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
bollywood

Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar as he shoots for Mayday, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan went back in time to the year 1975 when he had shot for his iconic film Deewar at the same location where he has been shooting his new film, Mayday. See his posts here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik spotted at gym she used to visit with Sushant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the gym she used to visit with her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora was among the many Bollywood celebrities who tested positive to Covid 19.
Malaika Arora was among the many Bollywood celebrities who tested positive to Covid 19.
bollywood

Malaika wonders if Covid crisis has ended, shares pic of crowds in Mumbai

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora shared a picture of huge crowds at Mumbai's Banstand and was alarmed to see how people were taking Covid-19 lightly. She had tested positive last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.(Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child, spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, was spotted at a clinic on Monday. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need 'big films'.
Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need 'big films'.
bollywood

Called 'B grade' by Kangana, Taapsee says she doesn't need 'big films'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need to 'be a part of big films'. She was recently attacked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, who called her a 'B grade' actor, among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna shared a new video of daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna shared a new video of daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle jokes about being named after a nursery rhyme as Nitara strums one

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna shared a short clip of her daughter, Nitara, playing the popular nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the guitar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are often asked about Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut in interviews.
Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are often asked about Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut in interviews.
bollywood

Saif's sister wonders if Ibrahim will play for India like his grandfather

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba, shared a picture of nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan playing cricket, and wondered if he would play for India like his late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi did.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra had commented on the protests in December.
Priyanka Chopra had commented on the protests in December.
bollywood

Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Mia Khalifa wants to know why Priyanka Chopra has remained silent on the farmers' protests. Priyanka had, in fact, commented on the matter in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While Kangana Ranaut is still shooting for her action flick Dhaakad, a number of other action drama as such Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2, KGF 2 are waiting to release later this year.
While Kangana Ranaut is still shooting for her action flick Dhaakad, a number of other action drama as such Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2, KGF 2 are waiting to release later this year.
bollywood

Kangana shares new pics from Dhaakad, here are other action films to hit screens

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut shared two new stills from Dhaakad on Monday. Many other action films such as Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 and Yash's KGF 2 that are also in the pipeline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda has praised Nirmala Sitharaman.
Navya Naveli Nanda has praised Nirmala Sitharaman.
bollywood

Navya Nanda praises Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism' during press con

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda was left impressed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she 'called out sexism' against a female journalist during a press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal started his Bollywood career with Aamir (2008) after television.
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal started his Bollywood career with Aamir (2008) after television.
bollywood

Rajeev Khandelwal: I don’t want to be a captive of a particular medium

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says people questioned his decision to venture into digital content earlier, but he remained unperturbed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Radhika Apte has been a part of numerous OTT projects.
Actor Radhika Apte has been a part of numerous OTT projects.
bollywood

Radhika Apte: Now because of the OTTs, we know what people like and what they don’t

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Actor Radhika Apte feels OTT platforms have brought in healthy competition, as the global quality of content has to be matched.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP