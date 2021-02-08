Actor Priyanka Chopra has addressed the rumours of her having plastic surgery done. In an interview ahead of the release of her memoir, Unfinished, she was asked if she broached this subject in the book in an effort to make clarifications about it.

Priyanka reportedly wrote in her book about a filmmaker who said that she should go under the knife and fix her 'proportions'.

Asked about why she wrote about this subject, along with other topics such as her relationships, she told Asian Style Magazine in an interview, "I didn’t write about these things now to clarify anything to anyone. I was in a place in my life where I sat down and wrote about the milestones in my life. These happened to be those things, that I’d kept personal in my heart, things I’ve been affected by.”

She continued, “I’m a woman in the entertainment business, which is kind of patriarchal, I had to be very tough. When entertainers show their weakness, people enjoy pulling you down. I learnt to keep my walls up. I kept them up, did my job and didn’t talk about the things I overcame. I’m much older and self-assured now, which makes it easier to discuss things from the past. This book is not me offering any form of clarification. It’s a story of my life from my eyes."

According to The Independent, Priyanka in her memoir recalled an incident involving the first film director she met with after being crowned Miss World in 2000. “After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him,” she wrote in her book. “I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.”

She wrote that the incident left her feeling 'small' and that she soon parted ways with the manager. Unfinished is slated for release on February 9. The actor recently appeared in two back-to-back Netflix films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.





