Sara Ali Khan lights up Instagram with her latest post, quotes Martin Luther King Jr

Sara Ali Khan has posted a new picture of herself while sharing a quote by Martin Luther King Jr about darkness and light, hate and love. The actor was seen dressed in a casual t-shirt while posing for the camera in the post.

She shared the post with the quote, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Sara's fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. While some called her 'cute', others dropped heart and fire emojis to show their love.

Sara's new post comes weeks after she posted a picture with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, to wish fans on Eid. "Eid Mubarak Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone. Inshallah better times ahead for us all," she had captioned the post. Prior to that, Sara had shared a picture with her mother Amrita Singh to wish her on Mother's Day.

The actor has limited her social media activity to amplifying resources and requests from those in need during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic last month. The actor has been sharing requests on her Instagram Stories. Sara, among many other celebrities, was criticised for posting pictures from exotic locations while the country grappled with a severe second wave.

Shruti Haasan was among those who criticised celebrities for flaunting their holiday pictures. Speaking with The Quint, Shruti had said, “Glad they had a great holiday, they deserved it. I did not personally feel it was a time to go maskless in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more. I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces."

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie wasn't well-received. She was also seen in Love Aaj Kal, in 2020, opposite Kartik Aaryan, which also did not perform well at the box office. Sara will soon appear in Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

