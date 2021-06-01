Home / Entertainment / Music / Mika Singh says he shouted at KRK over statements on Sara Ali Khan, says it's 'important to fix him'
Kamaal R Khan poses with Mika Singh.
Kamaal R Khan poses with Mika Singh.
music

Mika Singh says he shouted at KRK over statements on Sara Ali Khan, says it's 'important to fix him'

  • Mika Singh, who has publicly supported Salman Khan in his legal case against KRK, has recalled yelling at KRK numerous times. The singer is set to release a diss track titled KRK Kutta soon.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 03:19 PM IST

Mika Singh has said he shouted at Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, numerous times in the past. The singer, who is in a public feud with the self-proclaimed critic, revealed that he once yelled at him for making false statements against Sara Ali Khan.

KRK and Mika have been in a war of words after the latter publicly extended his support to Salman Khan. It was previously revealed that Salman has filed a defamation case against KRK. According to Salman’s lawyers, the notice is a result of allegations of corruption. However, KRK claims he's being targeted for his unfavourable review of Radhe.

Speaking with a leading daily, Mika said, "A lot of actors have complained to me about KRK in the past and I had even yelled at him several times, even when he had spoken wrongly about Sara Ali Khan. I have a good relationship with Salman bhai but at the same time, it is my responsibility to call out wrong things, since I am a part of the same industry. Everyone should have united and spoken out much before.”

Mika also said that while criticising a movie like Radhe is one's right, making personal comments about Salman, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff is too 'vulgar.' Mika recently also confirmed that he is making a diss track against KRK.

Shedding more light on the song, he revealed, "KRK abuses a lot in his videos and I have often given him an earful about it. This time it was important to fix him because it is very difficult to clear your name from these personal attacks that he makes against actors, directors, producers. In fact, KRK got so scared after my announcement that he called up Toshi Sabri to inquire about the song. The musician didn’t even know that I was using his music for KRK Kutta.”

Also read: Mika Singh-KRK mudslinging gets uglier, singer asks fans to make #barkingdog trend ahead of song release

Mika, in an interview with Bollywood Spy, had slammed KRK for his ‘personal attacks’ against Salman. He added that he was surprised that the actor waited for so long to take the step. Sharing his reaction to Mika's statement, KRK tweeted that Mika was a ‘chirkut singer’ who ‘wants to jump in the matter to get publicity’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
krk sara ali khan mika singh kamaal r khan salman khan + 3 more

Related Stories

KRK has vowed to destroy Salman Khan's career.
KRK has vowed to destroy Salman Khan's career.
bollywood

KRK thanks 'Govinda bhai' for support amid Salman row, vows to not disappoint

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, seemed to thank Govinda amid his legal tussle with Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Kamaal R Khan has been involved in multiple controversies over the years, ranging from allegations of bribery to defamation.
Kamaal R Khan has been involved in multiple controversies over the years, ranging from allegations of bribery to defamation.
bollywood

Before Salman, KRK angered everyone from Ajay to KJo; a list of controversies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 11:38 PM IST
  • Before picking a fight with Salman Khan, KRK has been involved in tussles with everyone from Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar to Vikram Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Here's a list of his altercations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.