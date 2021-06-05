Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan turns poet in a goofy throwback video on World Environment Day. Watch
Sara Ali Khan has dropped a throwback video.
Sara Ali Khan turns poet in a goofy throwback video on World Environment Day. Watch

  • Sara Ali Khan has dropped a throwback video with a goofy poem. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 04:59 PM IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Saturday shared a goofy throwback video, from her recent Kashmir vacation. Taking to Instagram Reels, Sara is seen standing beside a gushing stream, dressed in a grey sweater and a winter hat. In the video, she recited a poem she penned herself.

She starts with her signature "namaste darshako (hello viewers)" and continues, "jaese ki aap sun sakte hai that is the paani ki dwani (as you can hear it is the sound of water), it is beautiful oh so sunny, the air is lovely sweet as honey, please like share and subscribe if you think I am funny." As the video clip continues Sara gives a quick glimpse of her surrounding.

Sara captioned her post, "Namaste Darshako (hello viewers) Happy World Environment Day Thank you Mother Nature for the air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live on and the life we lead. I really hope we can all have more gratitude, respect and appreciation for the planet we live on."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love and dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis. A fan wrote, "YOU ARE LOOKING SO PRETTY." Another said, "Awww love you Ma'am." A third wrote, "yes u funny my bunny." "SO GORGEOUSSS," commented another. "This is so so sweet," said another fan.

In April, Sara visited Kashmir with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. During her trip, she had posted a number of pictures and videos from her time there.

Meanwhile, Sara will soon be seen essaying a double role in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. She stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The movie has been written by Himanshu Sharma and music by AR Rahman. The songs has been penned by lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan but the movie wasn't well-received. Fans also saw her in Love Aaj Kal (2020) opposite Kartik Aaryan. This movie also did not perform well at the box office.

Samantha Akkineni plays a Srilankan Tamil in The Family Man 2.
Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a photo opportunity promoting their new single Butter in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2021.(REUTERS)
