Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple for the first time, says she's 'speechless and stunned'. See pics

Kangana Ranaut visited the Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, for the first time on Monday. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from her maiden visit. She was accompanied by her family members, including nephew Prithviraj and sister Rangoli Chandel.

In the pictures, Kangana was seen wearing a light blue ensemble as she paid her respects. In one of the pictures, she was seen carrying Prithviraj in her arms. In another, she and Rangoli were seen offering prayers.

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, "Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time .... speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity..."

Kangana's visit comes months after she posted several tweets about the farmers' protest in the capital. She had previously tweeted against an old woman at the farmers’ protest, whom she wrongly identified as Bilkis, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest. She had claimed that Bilkis was ‘available (for hire) in 100 rupees’ which drew reactions from numerous Punjabi actors. Although she deleted the tweet, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh criticised her for spreading misinformation and that snowballed into a massive Twitter spat between the two.

A few weeks ago, Kangana returned to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, soon after she recovered from Covid-19.

Kangana was expecting the release of her movie Thalaivi in April, but the release was delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.

