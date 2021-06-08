Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut hijacks Yami Gautam's wedding post, responds to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment
Yami Gautam tied the knot with Aditya Dhar on Friday.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut hijacks Yami Gautam's wedding post, responds to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment

  • Kangana Ranaut responded to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment on one of Yami Gautam's wedding posts, and debated the notion of simplicity.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:00 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut, banned from Twitter for flouting the platform's hate speech policies, on Sunday hijacked actor Yami Gautam's Instagram posts. Yami had shared images from her recent wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, under which Kangana posted several comments.

Responding to Ayushmann Khurrana, who described Yami as 'simple', therefore 'real', Kangana wrote, “As a matter of fact made up and artificial is most simple because it is so basic and easy to read that kind of show off but ancient and traditional especially when our history is older than the time itself makes it most layered and complex so what is organic isn’t necessary simple if you got perception to know the complexity of subtlety."

She seemed to be proud of Yami's connection to her home state, Himachal Pradesh. While Kangana is from Manali, Yami is from Bilaspur. Sharing her wedding pictures, Kangana commented, "Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh.”

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's comment.
She also responded to actor Vikrant Massey, who had commented that Yami looked 'pure and pious,' like 'Radhe Maa.' Kangana wrote, "Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come. Someone get my shoe)."

Yami and Aditya, who directed her in Uri: The Surgical Strike, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday, with their family in attendance. Quoting the poet Rumi in her caption, she shared pictures of the wedding on Instagram and wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

