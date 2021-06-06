Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut praises 'raw mountain girl' Yami Gautam, shares photo of her as a bride
Kangana Ranaut is proud as fellow Himachali actor Yami Gautam turned bride last week. Yami tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Sharing a picture of Yami dressed in red as a bride, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh." Kangana was brought up in Manali and is currently living there with her family. Yami was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

While Kangana may have praised, in 2017, Yami had sided with her Kaabil co-star Hrithik Roshan during his row with Kangana. Yami had written a note on Facebook on the matter. Calling them “two of the biggest stars in our industry”, she said that “vilification of a man based on make-believe evidence is dangerous” and how “gender-card” should not take precedence over facts and objectivity.

On Friday, Yami surprised her fans with her wedding announcement. She and Aditya got married in secret and many did not even know that they had been dating each other.

Sharing picture of themselves from the wedding, they wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Also read: When R Madhavan spoke of 'beautiful women' at work, how he took his wife Sarita Birje to shoots

Yami got a lot of compliments from her film industry friends on her wedding pictures. Her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Simple. Real. God bless.". On another picture of her, he wrote, "Poori Jai Mata Di waali feelings aa rahi hai. Aap dono Jwala ji gaye thhe (This give me full Jai Mata Di feelings. Did you guys go to Jwala ji)?" His wife Tahira Kashyap left heart emojis on all her pictures.

Vikrant Massey wrote, "Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar." Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations Yami and Aditya Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead!" Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Awwwwwwwww congrats yamiiiiiiiii!!! So happy for you!!!!"

