Kangana Ranaut slams Instagram for being unable to add Thalaivii promo to bio: ‘Change your East India Company attitude’

Kangana Ranaut’s disgruntlement with Instagram continues. On Thursday night, she took to Instagram Stories to share a long note on how she is unable to add the link of the Thalaivii trailer to her bio and slammed the photo-sharing platform for ‘unprofessionalism’.

“Dear @instagram I need to add my film trailer link to my profile I am told my profile is verified so you own it now, even though I have earned and build this name and profile over many years but on insta I need your permission to add anything to my own name or profile,” she wrote.

“Your team in India tells me that they need to take permissions of their international bosses... it’s been one week feeling like a slave of bunch of white idiots....Change your East India Company attitude you morons,” she added.

Kangana said that she applied to have ‘Thalaivii’ added to her name on Instagram and since then, the edit section of her account is locked. “Now I can’t even add my trailer to my account in the website section. Such unprofessionalism from @instagram is unacceptable,” she added.

In May, Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended for violating the platform’s policy on hate speech. Days after her Twitter ban, she alleged that Instagram took down her post threatening to 'demolish' Covid-19, at the behest of the ‘Covid fan club’, and said that she might not last on the platform for ‘more than a week’.

Kangana has often criticised Instagram and said that it ‘has no scope for any conversations and exchange of ideas’ and is largely superficial. Last month, she claimed that she is the target of a ‘very big international conspiracy’ as someone in China tried to hack her account and all her ‘stories about Talibanis’ disappeared.

Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivii as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film, which also stars Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree and Jisshu Sengupta, will hit the theatres on September 10.