Kangana Ranaut in a still from Thalaivi song Chali Chali.
Kangana Ranaut, after releasing Thalaivi song, says people are asking her if Jayalalithaa 'was so beautiful'

  • Kangana Ranaut has humbly responded to fans from Hindi belt asking her if Jayalalithaa looked as beautiful as she does in the first song of Thalaivi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 07:36 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared the first song of her ambitious biopic Thalaivi and it has garnered much love from fans. Based on the late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa, the film is directed by AL Vijay. Titled Chali Chali in Hindi, the new song was launched by Samantha Akkineni on Friday and it traces Jaya's initial journey on the silver screen.

Asked by fans if Jaya was "so beautiful" in her first song, Kangana exclaimed that she is "not a patch on her". Kangana also thanked fans for the love they showered on the first song of her upcoming film and shared Jaya's first song. She tweeted, "Thank you for giving so much love to Chali - chali, lot of Hindi speaking people asking was Jayaa maa so beautiful in her debut song? Well I am not a patch on her, here is her debut song link, Chali chali is fashioned after ammmamma kaatru have a look."


The new song, Chali Chali, shows Kangana dancing on a movie set, in a pond. Samantha had shared the new song on Twitter.


Recently, Kangana said that her film will be the one to bring audiences back to the theatres. She even called film producers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra names and said that they were 'hiding' if they are contemplating changing the release dates of their films due to the new wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

Thalaivi tells the story of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister through various stages of her life. Right from her struggles in the film world to reaching stardom and then entering politics, Thalaivi traces it all. The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres on April 23.

Neetu poses with Riddhima and Samara.
Dia Mirza with her mother, Deepa.
