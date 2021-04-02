Kangana Ranaut calls Samantha Akkineni an 'epitome of woman empowerment', she responds with 'queen'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday called fellow actor Samantha Akkineni an 'epitome of woman empowerment'. The Telugu actor launched the first song from Thalaivi - Chali Chali - in three languages (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu).

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Thank you my dear @Samanthaprabhu2 for being so gracious... You are epitome of woman empowerment, we need to empower each other and that’s real feminism. Thank you."

Thank you my dear @Samanthaprabhu2 for being so gracious... You are epitome of woman empowerment, we need to empower each other and that’s real feminism. Thank you 🙏 https://t.co/PNw1ovY58G — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

The wife of actor Naga Chaitanya responded to her tweet with "Queen". Samantha tweeted the links of the song and wrote, "Amma's unmatched grace and her stunning screen presence is known to all. Witness her fanfare from Cinema to CM. #ChaliChali #MazhaiMazhai #IlaaIlaa out!"

The song captures the initial phase of the cinematic journey of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa. In the song, Kangana is seen dancing on a movie set in a pond. Chali Chali replicates the iconic looks of Jayalalithaa and takes cues from her first film Vennira Adai (1965).

Directed by Vijay, the film stars Kangana as the protagonist and Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran. The film depicts the story of Jayalalithaa's life through various stages--from her struggles in the film industry to reaching the peak of stardom and then venturing into politics. The film is set for theatre release on April 23 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Recently, a fan of Kangana had tweeted how one should watch Simi Garewal's interview of Jayalalithaa before watching Thalaivi. Reacting to it, Kangana wrote, "Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex."

Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex https://t.co/ex0KySDI1E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana asserted that her film will be the one to bring audiences back to the theatres and even even called film producers Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar names.

They did everything to throw me out of the industry,ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100cr budget film to save Bollywood (cont) https://t.co/LBU4UcUNRJ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 31, 2021

"They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aaditya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100 cr budget film to save Bollywood. History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens,remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again. Kyuki maa, maa hoti hai (Because you don't mess with the mother)," she wrote in her tweet.

