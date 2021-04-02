Did you know Kareena Kapoor was offered Queen before Kangana Ranaut? Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut has fully embraced her 'Queen' persona, but did you know that her calling-card role was first offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena admitted at the 2019 Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, where she appeared alongside Akshay Kumar, that she was offered Queen. Kareena was fielding a question about having a reputation for rejecting roles that went on to win plaudits for actors.

Of the films that were listed to her -- Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Queen, Black -- Kareena said that only two were actually turned down by her. "There are only two films in this list that are right, the rest is all wrong." She added, "Queen I was offered."

Asked if she had any regrets about turning some of these roles down, she replied, "I never look back, I only move ahead. I have no regrets."





On Friday, Kangana retweeted a video in which she was seen praising several actors, including Kareena, and claimed in her tweet that they didn't return the favour later and instead 'ganged up' on her. In the video, Kangana said in Hindi, "Kareena has really raised the bar for us. She's the epitome of a modern woman. Through her roles, especially Geet in Jab We Met, she has really inspired our generation."

Kangana tweeted, "There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard."

There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard 🙂 https://t.co/UjjOcAIaQ7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021





However, in 2019, Kareena had praised Kangana in an interview. She told Dainik Bhaskar, “I have heard that Kangana’s biopic is coming. I am excited to watch her biopic. I believe that she is one of the finest actresses and I love her. I am so fond of her. She is an astonishing actress and an intelligent woman.”

