Kangana Ranaut reacts after Hansal Mehta picks her as 'greatest woman actor': 'I know you love me, why do you hide it?'

After filmmaker Hansal Mehta posted a picture of Kangana Ranaut as the 'greatest woman actor' in Indian cinema on Twitter, now the actor had reacted to it. He had done so after Twitter user had a specific query in this regard.

Kangana wrote in Hindi: "Hmmm mujhe pata tha payaar toh karte ho ... magar pata nahi chupate kyun ho (I know you love me, but I wonder, why you hide it from me?)."

Hmmm mujhe pata tha payaar toh karte ho ... magar pata nahi chupate kyun ho 🙂





Earlier, a user had tweeted: "Who's the greatest woman actor working in Indian cinema today, according to you? No explanations or qualifications needed. No limits on language or genre. One name." Hansal had simply posted a picture of Kangana from her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Hansal Mehta posted a picture of Kangana as a reply to a user.





Kangana and Hansal worked together in a film called Simran. Sadly, the experience was not a pleasant one. The film did not fare well but neither of them spoke a word. However, in recent times, Hansal has spoken about how he felt of the film and the experience.

Speaking to Huffington Post, Hansal had said: “I sometimes wish I never made it. There was no need. It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could’ve been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film. It used to sadden me but now it’s…It was a painful time. Every day. Beyond that, it’s difficult to speak about it. I don’t even revisit it. There was a time after the film released, I went through a very low phase mentally. Took therapy. The film affected my mental health. I went into a shell, I did not want to meet people. I was in a period of very low self-esteem.”

He had also tweeted about the film earlier this year calling it a 'mistake'. Kangana had replied to it saying: "That’s true Hansal sir, even you will agree with that, I stood by you and now you saying this, feel like singing ‘achcha sila diya tune mere payaar ka (look how you have repaid me for my love)'."

Hansal had replied back, calling her fine actor and thanking her for her kindness. He had written: "Firstly, the tweet wasn’t about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film. All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness."

On their respective work fronts, Kangana will be seen next in her actor-politician J Jayalalithaa biopic called Thalaivi. The trailer of the film landed on her birthday in March and was much appreciated. Hansal too had lauded her work after watching the trailer and tweeted: "Impressive. Looks like another out and out Kangana show. Many congratulations and wishes for your labour of love @ShaaileshRSingh @KanganaTeam #HiteshThakkar #VishnuInduri #Vijay and the entire Thalaivi team."

Impressive. Looks like another out and out Kangana show. Many congratulations and wishes for your labour of love @ShaaileshRSingh @KanganaTeam #HiteshThakkar #VishnuInduri #Vijay and the entire Thalaivi team.



Thalaivi | Official Trailer





Hansal, meanwhile, has been enjoying the success of his web series Scam 1992 after the disappointment of Chhalaang.

