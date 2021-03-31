Maheep Kapoor remembers competing with Namrata Shirodkar for Miss India 1993 title, Malaika Arora has an epic reaction

Many will remember that Namrata Shirodkar won Miss India 1993 title but not many might know that Maheep Kapoor was among the five finalists who were competing for the title. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star, who is married to Sanjay Kapoor, shared a clip on Wednesday to brush our memories. Maheep shared the video of the finale round, where she and other finalists were asking the winning question.

Maheep was seen wearing a short black dress for the round and was asked what she would do if, while walking for a fashion show, she realises a creepy-crawly was in her dress. Maheep confidently replied that she would try to shake it off but would not let it affect her walk. The video also featured Shilpa Shirodkar and Pooja Batra.

Maheep shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, "Miss india 1993 #Finalist #AnotherLifeTimeAgo". Namrata took to the comments section and shared her reaction. "That’s the two of us sharing a stage," she wrote, with lovestruck emojis. Maheep's daughter Shanaya showered her mother with love by posting a bunch of heart emojis.

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, focused on the question asked to Maheep in the round and said, "Moheeepssssss u still shake it n walk on woman."

While Maheep was a known name among Bollywood fans but life took a turn for her when she appeared in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She starred alongside Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, 90s star Neelam Kothari Sonii and Bhavana Panday, wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother of actor Ananya Panday. The ladies will reunite for another season of the Netflix show, the streaming platform and Karan Johar confirmed.

Apart from the show, Maheep is also gearing for Shanaya's Bollywood launch. Earlier this month, Karan confirmed he was taking Shanaya under his wings and launching her with a Dharma Productions movie. The details are still under the wrap but he did reveal that the shoot will start in July.

