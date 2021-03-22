Hansal Mehta responds to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him: 'Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn'
- Hansal Mehta has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him, and his fellow filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has responded to actor Kangana Ranaut, who mentioned him and his contemporaries -- filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra -- in a tweet on Sunday. Kangana and Hansal worked together on Simran, and reportedly feuded on set.
On Sunday, Kangana shared a picture of the three filmmakers' January meeting with politician Sharad Pawar. She asked why no eyebrows were raised at the meeting, while she's frequently questioned about her political allegiances.
Hansal, responding to a person's tweet noting that Kangana had forgotten to tag the people she 'was taking potshots at', wrote, "Reminded of the line from Gone With The Wind? Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn."
While Sudhir didn't respond directly, he tweeted in Hindi on Monday, "Kissi unpadh pe has ke aap padhe likhe nahi ho jaate. Agar aapne kismat se jo padh likh liya, usse samjha hota, toh kya hum iss haal mein hote? Toh chup kar. (Laughing at an uneducated person doesn't make you educated. Imagine this, if you'd actually understood what you'd studied, would we be in the situation that we are today? So shut up)."
Kangana and Hansal had differences on the sets of Simran. While he initially didn't speak about it, in recent months he has been vocal about what transpired between them.
Calling working on the film a “painful memory”, Hansal told Huffington Post, “I sometimes wish I never made it. There was no need. It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could’ve been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film. It used to sadden me but now it’s…It was a painful time. Every day. Beyond that, it’s difficult to speak about it. I don’t even revisit it. There was a time after the film released, I went through a very low phase mentally. Took therapy. The film affected my mental health. I went into a shell, I did not want to meet people. I was in a period of very low self-esteem.”
Also read: Hansal Mehta on Kangana Ranaut, Simran: ‘She took charge of the set, began directing other actors’
In a tweet earlier this year, he called Simran 'a mistake'. Kangana responded to the tweet and wrote, "That’s true Hansal sir, even you will agree with that, I stood by you and now you saying this, feel like singing ‘achcha sila diya tune mere payaar ka (look how you have repaid me for my love)'." Hansal wrote back, "Firstly, the tweet wasn’t about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film. All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness."
Sara’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik turns showstopper at LFW 2021
- Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.
Hello Charlie trailer: Jackie Shroff in gorilla costume is under Aadar's care
Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience
Hansal responds to Kangana's tweet about him, says he doesn't 'give a damn'
- Hansal Mehta has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him, and his fellow filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.
Kareena Kapoor returns to work a month after giving birth. See pics
Janhvi Kapoor runs back to give Boney a tight hug before boarding flight. Watch
- In a video shared online, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to catch a flight. The actor was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor.
Shilpa reacts to Harman's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos
- Shilpa Shetty reacted to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Her husband, Raj Kundra, had captured the moment.
Mumbai Saga box office day 3: John's film collects ₹8.7 cr on first weekend
Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited comeback
- Fardeen Khan's newly transformed look has been revealed in a picture doing the rounds online. The actor is eyeing a Bollywood comeback, after more than a decade spent out of the limelight.
Karan announces Shanaya's launch with glam video, she begins her first film soon
- Karan Johar is launching yet another star kid. The filmmaker has confirmed he will be backing Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie.
Anushka Sharma spotted accompanying Virat Kohli at airport, shields baby Vamika
- Anushka Sharma was spotted with her husband, Virat Kohli, as she accompanied him and the Indian cricket team to Pune. She made sure to shield daughter Vamika from the media's eyes.
Shilpa Shetty reveals dating Raj Kundra during Life In A Metro shoot
- Shilpa Shetty has shared an insight into her initial days with Raj Kundra. The actor revealed that the two stars dated when she was shooting for Life In A Metro.
Bazaar director Sagar Sarhadi dies, Hansal Mehta mourns filmmaker's death
- Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi has died. He penned dialogues and screenplays for numerous movies and directed acclaimed film Bazaar.
Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash
- Karim Morani hosted a private dinner party for a few friends from the industry on Sunday. Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Arjun Bijlani were among the attendees.