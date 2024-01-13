Kangana Ranaut smiles as she holds hands with a man outside Mumbai salon, fans ask: 'Who is her boyfriend'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, in a rare appearance, was seen holding hands with a foreigner in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Friday, a paparazzo account posted a photo of Kangana smiling as she exited a salon. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut talks about marriage plans, having her ‘own family’) Kangana Ranaut with a man in Mumbai.

Kangana spotted with a foreigner

In the photo, Kangana wore a printed blue dress and beige slippers. She also wore dark sunglasses. The man wore a black shirt under a matching T-shirt, pants and shoes. He also smiled as he walked with Kangana.

Fans ask about her boyfriend

Fans were also left wondering about the man. A person asked, "Who is her boyfriend?" Another fan said, "They look so good together." A comment read, "She is a princess, he is handsome." Another person wrote, "Happy for Kangana." "Queen is happy," commented another fan. An Instagram user said, "She is looking so pretty."

Kangana had spoken about marriage

Last year, speaking with the news agency ANI, Kangana had opened up about her marriage. She had said, "There's a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family... but, at the right time it will happen."

In 2021, speaking with Times Now, Kangana had said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife...There is no such place in love but yes, kind of. Let's move on. You will know. Very soon."

Kangana's films

Kangana will be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. In the film, Kangana plays the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The film will be helmed by the Thalaivii director Vijay. The much-anticipated psychological thriller is set to captivate audiences in a bilingual release, Hindi and Tamil.

She was recently seen in Tejas, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

