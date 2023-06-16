Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut talks about marriage plans, having her ‘own family’: 'I do want to get married but...'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 16, 2023 04:27 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about her personal life. Earlier too, Kangana had spoken about her marriage.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has opened up about her plans for marriage and having a family. In a new interview, Kangana said that she wants to tie the knot but it will happen 'at the right time'. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says she is unable to get married because of ‘rumours’ spread about her that she ‘beats up boys’)

Kangana Ranaut has several films in the pipeline.
Kangana on marriage

Speaking with the news agency ANI, Kangana said "There's a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family... but, at the right time it will happen."

What Kangana had said earlier on her wedding

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan last year, Kangana was asked if she is ‘dhakad’ (tomboyish) in real life. She had said, “That’s not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life? I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours.”

In 2021, speaking with Times Now, Kangana had said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife...There is no such place in love but yes, kind of. Let's move on. You will know. Very soon."

Kangana's projects

Currently, Kangana is busy promoting her upcoming production, Tiku Weds Sheru. Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles and is all set to stream on Prime Video from June 23.

Fans will see in the upcoming period film Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, known for her beauty and dance skills.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. She also has The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.

