Kangana Ranaut says she is unable to get married because of ‘rumours’ spread about her that she ‘beats up boys’

Kangana Ranaut has said that she is unable to get married because people keep spreading rumours that she is combative and picks fights with people. In a recent interview, the actor half-jokingly said that such rumours have created a perception about her, which prevents her from finding a match. Her Dhaakad co-star Arjun Rampal turned matchmaker for her, listing her good qualities to potential suitors. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Kiara Advani praised her when they met but many in Bollywood don’t due to ‘their own insecurities’

Kangana is awaiting the release of her spy action-thriller Dhaakad. In the film, Kangana plays Agent Agni, a super spy. The actor has trained extensively for the action-heavy role, building a physique and even performing some of the action sequences herself.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor was asked if she is just as ‘dhakad’ (tomboyish) in real life s her character. The actor laughed and responded, “That’s not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life? I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours.” As Siddharth asked her if she was unable to get married because of the perception that she is tough, Kangana half-jokingly replied, “Yes, because rumours are spread about me that I beat up boys.”

Arjun Rampal, who was also part of the interaction, interjected and joked with Siddharth to not spread rumours. The actor was then asked to list Kangana’s good qualities so that men can know she isn’t as combative as she is on screen. Arjun replied, “All I can say is that Kangana is a fabulous actor. Whatever she does is for a role but she is not like that in real life. In real life, she is very sweet, very loving, and very God-fearing. She does puja-paath and a lot of yoga. She is actually a very normal person.”

Apart from Kangana and Arjun, Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is slated to release on May 20 and is being billed as Hindi cinema’s first female-led spy thriller.

