Karan Johar talks about baking a cake during the lockdown.
Karan Johar once baked a cake for his kids Yash and Roohi but forgot to add crucial ingredient: 'It didn't rise'

  • Appearing on the latest episode of Star vs Food, Karan Johar revealed he once baked a cake for his children last year but things did not pan out as expected.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:53 PM IST

Karan Johar is the latest celebrity guest on Star vs Food. The Discovery+ celebrity cooking show features five Bollywood stars cooking up a storm under the guidance of a master chef. Last week's episode featured Kareena Kapoor. This week, the filmmaker joined a Japanese restaurant's head chef Lakhan Jethani to make Katsu Curry and Sushi.

In the episode, Karan revealed he doesn't spend much time in the kitchen. However, he took his chances at the start of the lockdown, and tried to bake a cake for his twins, Yash and Roohi. However, he forgot to add an integral ingredient.

"During the pandemic when the lockdown began, I called a friend who makes great food and told her that I wanted to bake a cake for my babies. My kids were very excited and they were helping me out. The cake had butter, it had sugar, it had chocolates and all the other goodies, and we also made the icing separately. So, I put that in the oven but it didn't rise because the one thing that I didn't read was the baking powder," he was quoted by India Today as saying.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor says she once put on 8 kgs after a trip to Tuscany: 'It’s in my family to put on weight easily'

During the lockdown, Karan shared videos of his children roasting him. The series was titled Toodles, and it featured Yash and Roohi. The director-producer took a break from the series in June.

The twins continue to appear on his social media account from time to time. Last month, they celebrated Holi at home and Karan shared pictures from the indoor bash.

Apart from being busy in the kitchen, the filmmaker has been busy with numerous Dharma projects such as Netlfix's Ajeeb Dastaans and Searching for Sheela. He also has a second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in the making.

