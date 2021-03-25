IND USA
Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan once had differences over a film.
When Shah Rukh Khan got upset with Karan Johar who didn't take him in a film

  • Karan Johar had revealed in his memoir An Unsuitable Boy that Shah Rukh Khan got upset when he didn't take him in one of his films.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:18 AM IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shah Rukh Khan are the best of friends in Bollywood who have delivered multiple hit films together. However, one film led to a rift in their friendship which took quite some time to heal.

Karan had shared several details of his personal life in his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy. In one such portion, he had talked about how some people looked down upon their relationship and how a film became a turning point in their otherwise strong friendship.

Karan had written, "Shah Rukh is a very possessive friend. I think I may have hurt him when I made a film without him. And I think I got hurt because when I did, I felt he didn't give me that paternal or fraternal feeling that I had from him otherwise. I think we were two hurt friends for no reason."

After remaining hurt for quite some time, the two buried the hatchet at the Piku success party. Pictures of them hanging out together, along with Zoya Akhtar and Homi Adajania and Anaita Shroff Adajania went viral.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar at Piku success bash.
Piku had released in 2015 and starred Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone as a father-daughter duo.

The film which became a bone of contention between Karan and Shah Rukh seems to be the now shelved, Shuddhi. However, this is no confirmation about Shuddhi being that film in question. After 2010 film My Name Is Khan, Karan and Shah Rukh finally came together again in the former's 2016 directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Shah Rukh didn't play the lead role which was taken up by Ranbir Kapoor but his prominent cameo was talked about enough.

Also read: While on Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor once said she could have a gay encounter with Katrina Kaif

However, rumours of their alleged linkup have always remained. Addressing them, Karan had written, "If I asked you if you are sleeping with your brother, how will you feel? For me, no matter what ups and downs Shah Rukh and I have been through, he is a father figure, an older brother to me."

