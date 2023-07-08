Karan Johar responds if he's gay on Threads, shares his regret and Bollywood crush during AMA session

Filmmaker Karan Johar is among the many celebrities who joined Threads recently. On Saturday, he hosted an ‘Ask Karan Anything’ session and responded to questions regarding his sexuality, crush in the industry, regret and expectations among more questions regarding work and personal life. Karan is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also read: Karan Johar reacts to viral Instagram Reel that claims Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is ‘the greatest murder mystery of all time' Karan Johar interacted with some Threads user.(AFP)

Karan on Threads

Karan took to Threads and wrote, “AKA! Ask Karan Anything!!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush not flush! Am here for 10 minutes my threaders!”

Soon after he posted the note, one user wrote to him, “You are gay, right?” Replying to the person, Karan said, “You’re interested?” The filmmaker was also asked about his biggest regret, to which he said, “I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor Sridevi ma’am.” Someone also asked Karan, ”Who is the Bollywood crush?" He responded, “Uh…”

Karan further revealed his strength is his ‘thick skin.’ Yet another person asked him, “Dharma and SRK collaboration happen in future?” Karan replied, ”Ask me no secrets will tell you no lies.” He was also asked about collaboration with Salman, to which he didn't any much.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan is currently busy with the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It marks his return to the director's chair after more than six years. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. It is their reunion onscreen after the success of their last outing, Gully Boy.

The film also has Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. It's set against a grand backdrop of close-knit families and revolves around a quirky love story of two people from different communities.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is said to have actors Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in cameo roles. Previously Ananya Panday confirmed her special appearance in the film. Reports also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan might also be a part of the film, in a special appearance. However, Karan clarified it later. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

