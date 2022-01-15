Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan visit Randhir Kapoor with Jeh, Taimur Ali Khan aims toy gun at paparazzi. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor along with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan, their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, on Saturday visited her father-veteran actor Randhir Kapoor at his Bandra home. Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor was also seen outside her father's home.

In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor was seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with blue denims and white sneakers. She tied her hair back, had a face mask on and carried a handbag. Saif Ali Khan wore a grey T-shirt, light blue denims and white sneakers.

Taimur Ali Khan opted for a black T-shirt with matching pants and beige coloured sneakers. He carried a backpack and a toy gun. As he got down from the car, he was seen aiming his toy gun at the paparazzi stationed outside Randhir's residence.

Jehangir, also called Jeh, was seen perched in his nanny's arms, wearing a striped white T-shirt and pink shorts. Karisma opted for a pink T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Kareena, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, was seen celebrating Christmas with her family after her recovery. She also spent New Year's eve with Saif, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. They had a family dinner with Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor.

In her first post of 2022 on Instagram, Kareena shared a selfie as she enjoyed a croissant. She had captioned the post, "It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a croissant so just go for it …#do what your heart desires…#it's 2022 #make the most of it…"

Recently, she shared her photo as she started exercising again. She had written, "Back at my most favourite spot…My yoga mat with my favourite girl…long road ahead but we can do this oh! is that my car at the back? @anshukayoga."

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, released in 2020, alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. She will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha along with actor Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump which featured actor Tom Hanks.

