Kareena Kapoor resumes her yoga routine, says 'back at my most favourite spot'. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her sitting on a yoga mat on Instagram. Posting the picture, Kareena called her yoga mat her ‘favourite spot.’

On Thursday, Kareena shared a picture of herself, offering a glimpse of her workout routine, from her balcony. She captioned the picture, “Back at my most favourite spot… My yoga mat, with my favourite girl. Long road ahead but we can do this. Oh! Is that my car at the back?” Kareena also tagged her yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani in the post. The car Kareena refers to is a toy one, which seemingly belongs to her elder son Taimur.

Many fans reacted to the post in the comments section. One person said, “Love the car.” Another one wrote, “Our Poo is back.” While one said, “You look energetic as always."

Kareena, who often posts videos and photos from her yoga session, posted the new one after a gap of two months. In November she shared a picture of herself doing yoga and captioned it, “Never felt better.”

In December, Kareena and her friend Amrita Arora were diagnosed with Covid-19. Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who attended a gathering with Kareena, also tested positive for the virus at that time.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement that Kareena and Amrita “had violated Covid norms and attended several parties.” However, Kareena’s spokesperson denied the allegations and told India Today that the actor has been "extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period."

Kareena's last film was Angrezi Medium, which was released in 2020. She will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial, is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

