close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor turn up to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party in their best outfits. See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor turn up to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party in their best outfits. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 03, 2023 07:40 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora were all part of Shah Rukh Khan's hush hush birthday party on Thursday night.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with his friends from Bollywood on Thursday night. However, no pictures of stars arriving for the party landed on social media as the paparazzi was not allowed at the venue.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora at Masaba Gupta's birthday party.
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora at Masaba Gupta's birthday party.

However, all hail Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor for offering a tiny glimpse at the party. The sisters took to Instagram to share pictures of their looks for the evening. Kareena looked stunning in a white satin, off shoulder dress. Karisma glimmered in a green dress covered with sequins.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Check out their pics here:

Karisma shared pictures of her look as she posed in her home's lift. She captioned the post, “All set to dance the night away.” Kareena shared a picture with all the girls and wrote, “Celebrating cinema… the Badshah himself and my dear Pooja.” Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani also celebrated her birthday on Thursday.

Shah Rukh's birthday party happened away from the media glare. There were no paparazzi and reporters allowed at the unknown venue. Thankfully, Kareena gave a short glimpse into the celebrations.

After greeting his sea of fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight, Shah Rukh once again came to his balcony and waved at his admirers. Undoubtedly, it was a double treat for his fans.

Earlier, at midnight, the Dunki actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans. His fans cheered and went into a state of enthrallment after seeing the superstar.

After meeting his fans, SRK in the early hours of Thursday, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to fans for all the sweet birthday wishes.

He wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out