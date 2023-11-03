Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor turn up to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party in their best outfits. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with his friends from Bollywood on Thursday night. However, no pictures of stars arriving for the party landed on social media as the paparazzi was not allowed at the venue. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora at Masaba Gupta's birthday party.

However, all hail Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor for offering a tiny glimpse at the party. The sisters took to Instagram to share pictures of their looks for the evening. Kareena looked stunning in a white satin, off shoulder dress. Karisma glimmered in a green dress covered with sequins.

Check out their pics here:

Karisma shared pictures of her look as she posed in her home's lift. She captioned the post, “All set to dance the night away.” Kareena shared a picture with all the girls and wrote, “Celebrating cinema… the Badshah himself and my dear Pooja.” Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani also celebrated her birthday on Thursday.

Shah Rukh's birthday party happened away from the media glare. There were no paparazzi and reporters allowed at the unknown venue. Thankfully, Kareena gave a short glimpse into the celebrations.

After greeting his sea of fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight, Shah Rukh once again came to his balcony and waved at his admirers. Undoubtedly, it was a double treat for his fans.

Earlier, at midnight, the Dunki actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans. His fans cheered and went into a state of enthrallment after seeing the superstar.

After meeting his fans, SRK in the early hours of Thursday, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to fans for all the sweet birthday wishes.

He wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."

