IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan looks forward to the weekend with stunning no-makeup selfie and Mean Girls-inspired quote
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a no-makeup selfie as she expressed her excitement about the arrival of the weekend.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a no-makeup selfie as she expressed her excitement about the arrival of the weekend.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks forward to the weekend with stunning no-makeup selfie and Mean Girls-inspired quote

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a stunning no-makeup photo of herself and said that she is looking forward to the weekend with a Mean Girls-inspired quote.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:06 PM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her Insta-fam to an au naturel photo of herself. She posted a no-makeup selfie in a loose shirt and said that she is looking forward to the weekend. “On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend,” she wrote. Her caption seemed to be a play on the line from the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls: “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

Fans were all praise for Kareena’s picture. “I love you my favorite queen, you are the best thing in my day. Natural beauty !! Love you so so much bebo,” one wrote. “Damn so beautiful,” another commented. “U look so glamorous without makeup, always love you bebo,” a third wrote.


Earlier this week, Kareena returned to work after having her second baby with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple, who welcomed the baby boy last month, also has a four-year-old son named Taimur.

Just a little over a month after delivering her second son, Kareena was seen at a studio in Mumbai, shooting for a celebrity cooking show. The upcoming Discovery+ show, titled Star vs Food, will have celebrities cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her team from the set.

Also see | Neetu Kapoor gifts Neha Kakkar 'shagun ka lifafa' for her wedding on Indian Idol: 'This is from me and Rishi ji'

Saif and Kareena are yet to reveal the name of their younger son. While she posted the first picture of him on the occasion of International Women’s Day, she kept his face hidden from the camera. As the little one turned one month old, his aunt Saba Ali Khan posted photos of him on Instagram stories. However, his face was not revealed in these images as well.

Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. She has also signed Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama, Takht, but the film has been put on the backburner owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kareena kapoor khan

Related Stories

Saif Ali Khan once said he admired Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's marriage.
Saif Ali Khan once said he admired Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's marriage.
bollywood

When Saif said Virat-Anushka were ‘acing marriage’, and Kareena had this to say

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:55 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan once said that he admired the Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's marriage, and said that they looked 'nicely balanced together'. Kareena Kapoor Khan had this to say.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor returned to work a little over a month after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. (Varinder Chawla )
Kareena Kapoor returned to work a little over a month after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. (Varinder Chawla )
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor asks paps to 'move back' as she makes her way to the car, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:50 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor returned to work on Monday a little over a month after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. The actor was surrounded by the Mumbai paparazzi as she made her exit from the shoot location.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP