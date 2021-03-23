IND USA
Kareena Kapoor returned to work a little over a month after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. (Varinder Chawla )
Kareena Kapoor asks paparazzi to 'move back' in attempt to maintain social distancing. Watch

  • Kareena Kapoor returned to work on Monday a little over a month after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. The actor was surrounded by the Mumbai paparazzi as she made her exit from the shoot location.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:50 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor returned to work on Monday a little over a month after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. The actor was spotted leaving her Mumbai home and making way to the sets of an upcoming celebrity cooking show for Discovery+. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the actor was seen leaving the filming location and was concerned about social distancing.

Mumbai has been witnessing a growing number of Covid-19 cases lately. Actor Kartik Aaryan is among the many celebrities who have tested positive recently. Kareena attempted to maintain a social distance when she was heading for her car after she ended her day's work.

The actor, who was wearing a wrap-around dress and a pair of pink slippers, was seen making her way through a narrow street before she could finally reach her car. The actor was surrounded by her team while the Mumbai paparazzi requested her to pose. When the street became too crowded, an apprehensive Kareena stopped and measured her steps before she finally asked the paparazzi to move back. "Guys, aap log chalo peeche (Guys, please move back)," she said in the video.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor congratulates Jersey team on National Award win, says 'thanks for the extra pressure'

Kareena shot for Discovery+ show titled Star vs Food. The presentation will have celebrities cooking a meal for their loved ones with the guidance of a Masterchef. On Monday evening, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the set. The actor posed with stylist Tanya Ghavri, yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani, and Shibani Madhavlal Satyani. She shared the picture with the stickers 'good life’, a chef smacking his lips and four girls hand-in-hand.

Saif and Kareena have opted to keep their son's name and face under the wraps, unlike their approach with their first son Taimur Ali Khan. Nevertheless, Kareena has been teasing fans with carefully cropped pictures of the baby, revealing minimal details of him. Earlier this month, on the occasion of Women's Day, the actor shared a selfie featuring the baby bundled up and resting on Kareena's shoulder. "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay," she captioned the photo.

