Kareena Kapoor is living the ‘good life’, posts behind-the-scenes photo as she returns to work after having second baby
- Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of behind-the-scenes fun with her girl gang as she shot for a celebrity cooking show for Discovery+.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is back at work, a little over a month after delivering her second son. On Monday, she was seen at a studio in Mumbai, shooting for a celebrity cooking show. She shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, featuring stylist Tanya Ghavri, yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani and Shibani Madhavlal Satyani.
The picture, shared by Kareena on Instagram stories, was accompanied by a number of stickers - ‘good life’, a chef smacking his lips and four girls hand-in-hand. The new mother wore a floral button-down dress.
Kareena was shooting for an upcoming Discovery+ show titled Star vs Food, which will have celebrities cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef.
Last month, Kareena welcomed her second baby with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple, who are also parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, are yet to reveal the name or face of their younger son.
Kareena teased fans last week as she shared a picture of herself gazing lovingly at the infant (who was off camera) and wrote, “Can't stop staring... at him 👶🏻❤️.” She shared the first photo of him on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Posting a black-and-white image of herself holding him in her arms, she wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do ❤️❤️. Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️. #InternationalWomensDay.”
It is not surprising to see Kareena back at work so soon after having a baby. Just 40 days after Taimur’s birth, she shot for an ad. She also completed a feature film, Veere Di Wedding, just months after he was born.
Throughout her second pregnancy, Kareena has been actively working, from shooting for her chat show What Women Want to filming ad campaigns. She even took a trip to Dharamshala with Taimur, where they joined Saif while he was shooting for Bhoot Police.
