Kangana Ranaut releases video after National Award win for Manikarnika and Panga, expresses gratitude
- Kangana Ranaut shared a video message on Twitter after she won the National Award for Best Actress on Monday. She was honoured for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
Kangana Ranaut, fresh off her fourth National Award win, shared a video on Twitter to express her gratitude. On Monday, she was announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Actress for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. The awards, which were originally supposed to be held in May last year, were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the video, Kangana expressed her gratitude to have won the National Award. She said that she has also directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and thanked the team, including KV Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the screenplay of the film; Prasoon Joshi, who wrote its dialogues; music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy; producer Kamal Jain; co-stars Ankita Lokhande and Danny Denzongpa, among others.
“Everybody, thank you very much, ki aap logon ne iss film ko safal banaya (for making this film successful),” she said, adding, “Yeh puraskaar aap log mere saath share kijiye please (Please share this award with me).”
Kangana said that she has only been a part of Panga as an actor. She thanked her director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and the team. She also thanked the National Awards jury, her fans, family members and her personal staff.
This is Kangana’s fourth National Award. In 2008, she won Best Supporting Actress for Fashion. She then won the Best Actress awards for Queen (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).
Also read | Ankita Lokhande says she had suicidal thoughts after break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He chose his career, moved on’
Kangana, who will turn 34 on Tuesday, will launch the trailer of her upcoming film, Thalaivi, on her birthday. She plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the biopic, directed by AL Vijay.
On Monday, Kangana took to Twitter to share new stills from Thalaivi, depicting the various stages of Jayalalithaa's life. “One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi. Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever ❤️,” she wrote.
Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana has a number of films in the pipeline, including Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.
Hrithik Roshan remembers Sagar Sarhadi's contribution to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
- After veteran director and writer Sagar Sarhadi's death, Hrithik Roshan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui paid tribute to him with social media posts.
Twinkle's son Aarav holds on to little sister Nitara's hand on family outing
- Twinkle Khanna and her kids, Aarav and Nitara, were spotted at the Gateway of India on Monday. See pictures here.
Kangana Ranaut releases video after National Award win for Manikarnika and Panga
- Kangana Ranaut shared a video message on Twitter after she won the National Award for Best Actress on Monday. She was honoured for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
Rimi Sen: Bollywood mein PR aage hai, talent peeche
Sara Ali Khan drops by at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home, see pics
- Sara Ali Khan paid Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor a visit on Monday. The actor sported a quirky top featuring a few popular Disney characters.
67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore win
- The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and late Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, won awards. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) won for best feature film.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted, Hello Charlie cast attends trailer launch
Ankita on break-up with Sushant: ‘He chose his career and he moved on’
- Ankita Lokhande opened up about what led to her break-up with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and said that 'he chose his career'. She also talked about having suicidal thoughts at the time.
Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, says 'dua karo'
Janhvi, Anshula, Karisma, Anil, Suhana excited for Shanaya's debut
- As Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut was announced Monday morning, her family and friends showered her with love and congratulatory messages.
Ananya Panday enjoys midnight meal with family, Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor
- Chunky Panday took to Instagram to share a picture from a family get-together on Sunday night. The photo also featured Bhavana, Ananya, Rysa, Ahaan and Alanna, among others.
Sara’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik turns showstopper at LFW 2021
- Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.
Hello Charlie trailer: Jackie Shroff in gorilla costume is under Aadar's care
Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience
Hansal responds to Kangana's tweet about him, says he doesn't 'give a damn'
- Hansal Mehta has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him, and his fellow filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.