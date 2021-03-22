IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut releases video after National Award win for Manikarnika and Panga, expresses gratitude
Kangana Ranaut has just won her fourth National Award.
Kangana Ranaut has just won her fourth National Award.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut releases video after National Award win for Manikarnika and Panga, expresses gratitude

  • Kangana Ranaut shared a video message on Twitter after she won the National Award for Best Actress on Monday. She was honoured for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:54 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, fresh off her fourth National Award win, shared a video on Twitter to express her gratitude. On Monday, she was announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Actress for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. The awards, which were originally supposed to be held in May last year, were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Kangana expressed her gratitude to have won the National Award. She said that she has also directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and thanked the team, including KV Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the screenplay of the film; Prasoon Joshi, who wrote its dialogues; music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy; producer Kamal Jain; co-stars Ankita Lokhande and Danny Denzongpa, among others.

“Everybody, thank you very much, ki aap logon ne iss film ko safal banaya (for making this film successful),” she said, adding, “Yeh puraskaar aap log mere saath share kijiye please (Please share this award with me).”

Kangana said that she has only been a part of Panga as an actor. She thanked her director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and the team. She also thanked the National Awards jury, her fans, family members and her personal staff.


This is Kangana’s fourth National Award. In 2008, she won Best Supporting Actress for Fashion. She then won the Best Actress awards for Queen (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).

Also read | Ankita Lokhande says she had suicidal thoughts after break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He chose his career, moved on’

Kangana, who will turn 34 on Tuesday, will launch the trailer of her upcoming film, Thalaivi, on her birthday. She plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the biopic, directed by AL Vijay.

On Monday, Kangana took to Twitter to share new stills from Thalaivi, depicting the various stages of Jayalalithaa's life. “One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi. Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever ❤️,” she wrote.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana has a number of films in the pipeline, including Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kangana ranaut national awards manikarnika: the queen of jhansi panga + 2 more

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran.
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran.
bollywood

Hansal responds to Kangana's tweet about him, says he doesn't 'give a damn'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • Hansal Mehta has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him, and his fellow filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut with Vikas Bahl.
Kangana Ranaut with Vikas Bahl.
bollywood

Kangana thanks Vikas for his role in her career despite their personal equation

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut, who earlier accused Vikas Bahl of inappropriate behaviour, thanked him for turning her career around with Queen. She said that he 'played a very significant role' in shaping her destiny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Veteran director and writer Sagar Sarhadi breathed his last on Sunday night.
Veteran director and writer Sagar Sarhadi breathed his last on Sunday night.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan remembers Sagar Sarhadi's contribution to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • After veteran director and writer Sagar Sarhadi's death, Hrithik Roshan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui paid tribute to him with social media posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna spotted with Aarav and Nitara. (Varinder Chawla)
Twinkle Khanna spotted with Aarav and Nitara. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Twinkle's son Aarav holds on to little sister Nitara's hand on family outing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:22 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna and her kids, Aarav and Nitara, were spotted at the Gateway of India on Monday. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has just won her fourth National Award.
Kangana Ranaut has just won her fourth National Award.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut releases video after National Award win for Manikarnika and Panga

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut shared a video message on Twitter after she won the National Award for Best Actress on Monday. She was honoured for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“All these years away from the industry gave me clarity. There are a lot of changes in me and I like my new self,” shares Rimi Sen.
“All these years away from the industry gave me clarity. There are a lot of changes in me and I like my new self,” shares Rimi Sen.
bollywood

Rimi Sen: Bollywood mein PR aage hai, talent peeche

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:01 PM IST
In a straightforward interview, the actor talks about her short Bollywood career, what worked, what didn’t and why she’s back for more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan spotted at Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's residence on Monday.(Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan spotted at Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's residence on Monday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan drops by at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:32 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan paid Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor a visit on Monday. The actor sported a quirky top featuring a few popular Disney characters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore.
Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore.
bollywood

67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore win

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and late Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, won awards. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) won for best feature film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur, clicked by the paparazzi. (Varinder Chawla)
Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur, clicked by the paparazzi. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted, Hello Charlie cast attends trailer launch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The cast of Hello Charlie attended the trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday. Actor Saif Ali Khan was seen with his son Taimur in a car.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years.
bollywood

Ankita on break-up with Sushant: ‘He chose his career and he moved on’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande opened up about what led to her break-up with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and said that 'he chose his career'. She also talked about having suicidal thoughts at the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan showstoppers for NEXA presents Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan showstoppers for NEXA presents Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, says 'dua karo'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been shooting for multiple projects and even walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is set for her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film that is set to go on floors this July.
Shanaya Kapoor is set for her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film that is set to go on floors this July.
bollywood

Janhvi, Anshula, Karisma, Anil, Suhana excited for Shanaya's debut

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • As Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut was announced Monday morning, her family and friends showered her with love and congratulatory messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pandays dined together on Sunday night.
The Pandays dined together on Sunday night.
bollywood

Ananya Panday enjoys midnight meal with family, Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Chunky Panday took to Instagram to share a picture from a family get-together on Sunday night. The photo also featured Bhavana, Ananya, Rysa, Ahaan and Alanna, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan called a picture of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 'stunning'.
Saba Ali Khan called a picture of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 'stunning'.
bollywood

Sara’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik turns showstopper at LFW 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadar Jain in Hello Charlie.
Aadar Jain in Hello Charlie.
bollywood

Hello Charlie trailer: Jackie Shroff in gorilla costume is under Aadar's care

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Jackie Shroff and Aadar Jain star in the upcoming adventure comedy Hello Charlie. The movie is about a man who wants to leave the country's borders while pretending to be a gorilla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rakul Preet Singh misses the days when she didn’t have to worry about who is wearing a mask, and who is not
Actor Rakul Preet Singh misses the days when she didn’t have to worry about who is wearing a mask, and who is not
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Actor Rakul Preet Singh feels that it is important to focus on reviving the movie theatre business as a lot is on stake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran.
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran.
bollywood

Hansal responds to Kangana's tweet about him, says he doesn't 'give a damn'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • Hansal Mehta has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him, and his fellow filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP