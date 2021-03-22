67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore win. See complete list of winners here
The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, won big awards.
The yet-to-be-released Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) won the National Film Award for best feature film. Written and directed by Priyadarshan, the historical epic stars Mohanlal.
While Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, won the best Hindi film award, Asuran won for best Tamil film and Jersey won for best Telugu film. Vijay Sethupathi won the best-supporting actor award for Super Deluxe, and Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the best actor award for Bhonsle and Asuran, respectively.
The winners of the 67th National Film Awards are as follows
Most film-friendly state: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri
(Special mention- Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough
Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria
Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar
Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh
Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria
Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)
Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)
Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
FEATURE FILMS
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Lewduh
Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender
Best Action Direction Award
Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects: Marakkar- Arab
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction
Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)
Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro
Make-Up Artist: Helen
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)
Best Screenplay
Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri
Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami
Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Cinematography: Jallikkattu (Malayalam)
Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)
Best Male Playback Singer: Kesari, Teri Mitti (Hindi)
Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran
Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain
Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
