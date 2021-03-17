‘If I get into politics…’: Kangana Ranaut responds to tweet that she will contest elections
- Kangana Ranaut has suggested that she did not have an immediate plan to enter electoral politics and had turned down an offer to contest elections a few years earlier.
Kangana Ranaut, who hails from a small town in Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, has denied that she has an interest in electoral politics. But if she does contest an election, the actor appeared to suggest, it would not be from Himachal Pradesh but from a place that is more complex.
The actor was responding to a tweet that predicted that she will contest the by-polls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, a reference to the death of the sitting MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Reacting to his tweet, Kangana wrote, "I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 Loksabha elections, HP population is hardly 60/70 lakhs, no poverty/crime. If I get into politics I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won’t understand big talks."
She further added, "Every fool that is trying to milk tragedy that took place in HP with regards to one of the politicians death today. Must read this and see my level before doing small talks about me.Remember when you talk about Babbar Sherni Rajputana Kangana Ranaut. No small talks only big talks."
Kangana recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of her next, Tejas. She is currently in Jaipur for the Rajasthan schedule. She plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot named Tejas Gill in the film. It has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.
The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this event.
Also read: Aamir Khan tells paparazzi why he quit social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'
Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, she has Dhaakad and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline. The actor has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.
