Kangana Ranaut says no 'woman-centric film' has had impact greater than Manikarnika in cinemas, shares video
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that no other 'woman-centric' film has had an impact in theatres like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Actor Kangana Ranaut, reacting to a video of audiences sloganeering after watching the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has said that no other 'woman-centric' film has had a bigger impact.
In a tweet on Monday, Kangana shared a video of NRIs chanting slogans at a movie theatre, presumably after a screening of Manikarnika. She wrote, "Thank you .... never in cinemas a woman centric film caused such an impact..."
She added that she hopes for her upcoming films, including Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and Tejas, to draw a similar response from audiences. "Love to all my fans," she wrote.
Kangana in recent weeks has been making sweeping comparisons on social media. In a tweet, she wrote that with her film Tanu Weds Manu, she became the 'only actress after legendary Sridevi ji to do comedy'.
In an earlier tweet, she wrote that she identified with Marlon Brando, who refused to accept his Oscar on political grounds. "I snubbed Filmfare just how Brando snubbed Oscars," she had written.
Before that, Kangana tweeted that she has 'raw talent like Meryl Streep' and 'can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot'. She was highlighting a contrast in her performances in Thalaivi, a drama about J Jayalalithaa, and Dhaakad, an action thriller.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut burns the dance floor in throwback video from brother Aksht's wedding: 'Major missing'
Defending her claims, she had written, “Anyone who is asking how many Oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self-respect and self-worth.”
Kangana took over as co-director of Manikarnika after original director Krish was removed from the film. She later named her production company Manikarnika and has announced the second part in the anthology series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday
- Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note
- Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination
- Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'
- Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'
- Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch
- Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'
- Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here
- Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A gathering for a better tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'
- Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox