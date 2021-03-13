Kangana Ranaut burns the dance floor in throwback video from brother Aksht's wedding: 'Major missing'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is missing her brother Aksht's groom squad. She posted a throwback video from his wedding last year, in which she could be seen dancing, on social media.

Kangana posted the video on Twitter and wrote, "Major missing my brother’s squad... throwback to Aksht’s wedding." The video showed a group of people dancing. Kangana could be seen coming from the drinks and snacks bar and then grooving to a peppy beat, dressed in a traditional salwar suit.

Kangana had organised elaborate celebrations for her brother's wedding last year. Before the start of the functions, Kangana had revealed that their family hails from Udaipur, Rajasthan. She had written: “This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same.”

Aksht got married in a destination wedding in November 2020. Sharing pictures with the newlyweds, Kangana had written: “Welcome to our family Ritu....”

Recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga that also featured Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha, Kangana has two action films lined up next. She has completed work on Dhaakad and is now shooting for Tejas where she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

Kangana also has her ambitious biopic Thalaivi, lined up for release soon. Based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is directed by AL Vijay.

