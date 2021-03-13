Shabana Azmi shares stunning throwback pic with Mithun Chakraborty, Shilpa Shetty says 'so hot you look'
- Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with Mithun Chakraborty, which saw many of her fans and industry friends drop appreciative messages.
Shabana Azmi on Saturday shared a classic throwback picture with actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty. The picture saw her fans and industry friends applaud.
Sharing the picture, Shabana wrote: "Now is the head in place ? #Shilpa Shetty # Tisca Chopra?" The picture showed Shabana and Mithun, both in all-black outfits with gold headbands on. She had shared the same picture a couple of hours back, but the headband was not visible. Reacting to the picture, Shilpa wrote: "Je baat! So hot you look @azmishabana18." Well-known film critic Bhawana Somaaya wrote: "Wo bhi kya din thhe (those were the glorious days)."
Reacting to the earlier picture, Shilpa had asked: "Why is your head cut??". Tisca Chopra too wanted to know: "Why did you crop your head out??"
Her fans were more than delighted; one said: "It’s from stardust annual 1983 magazine mam." Another fan said: "Now we are talking." A third fan said: "So beautiful." A fourth person wrote: "One right and one left", perhaps referring to Mithun joining the BJP prior to the West Bengal assembly election.
Shabana is quite an ace at throwback pictures, and sometimes, she doesn't recall her own films. Few days back, she had posted a picture of hers and asked fans: "Cant tell whether this still is from #Shatranj Ke Khiladi or #Junoon ? Answers anyone ?" Turns out, it was from Shatranj Ke Khiladi.
Another time, she had shared a throwback picture in a stylish avatar and had written: "Throwback picture cant remember where and when." Shilpa, Tisca, Rasika Dugal and Sandhya Mridul had all loved it.
Shabana had shared a picture some time back with many 70s era stars and had written: "Such an iconic photo ! I wish I knew who the Soviets are in this picture #Hema Malini #Rakhi#Shabana Azmi#Zeenat #Aman #Sanjeev Kumar photo courtesy #Ausaja."
