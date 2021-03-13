IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shabana Azmi shares stunning throwback pic with Mithun Chakraborty, Shilpa Shetty says 'so hot you look'
Shabana Azmi with Mithun Chakraborty in a throwback picture.
Shabana Azmi with Mithun Chakraborty in a throwback picture.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi shares stunning throwback pic with Mithun Chakraborty, Shilpa Shetty says 'so hot you look'

  • Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with Mithun Chakraborty, which saw many of her fans and industry friends drop appreciative messages.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST

Shabana Azmi on Saturday shared a classic throwback picture with actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty. The picture saw her fans and industry friends applaud.

Sharing the picture, Shabana wrote: "Now is the head in place ? #Shilpa Shetty # Tisca Chopra?" The picture showed Shabana and Mithun, both in all-black outfits with gold headbands on. She had shared the same picture a couple of hours back, but the headband was not visible. Reacting to the picture, Shilpa wrote: "Je baat! So hot you look @azmishabana18." Well-known film critic Bhawana Somaaya wrote: "Wo bhi kya din thhe (those were the glorious days)."

Reacting to the earlier picture, Shilpa had asked: "Why is your head cut??". Tisca Chopra too wanted to know: "Why did you crop your head out??"


Her fans were more than delighted; one said: "It’s from stardust annual 1983 magazine mam." Another fan said: "Now we are talking." A third fan said: "So beautiful." A fourth person wrote: "One right and one left", perhaps referring to Mithun joining the BJP prior to the West Bengal assembly election.

Shabana is quite an ace at throwback pictures, and sometimes, she doesn't recall her own films. Few days back, she had posted a picture of hers and asked fans: "Cant tell whether this still is from #Shatranj Ke Khiladi or #Junoon ? Answers anyone ?" Turns out, it was from Shatranj Ke Khiladi.

Also read: Shabana Azmi shares black and white throwback pic with Hema Malini and Zeenat Aman, can you identify others?

Another time, she had shared a throwback picture in a stylish avatar and had written: "Throwback picture cant remember where and when." Shilpa, Tisca, Rasika Dugal and Sandhya Mridul had all loved it.

Shabana had shared a picture some time back with many 70s era stars and had written: "Such an iconic photo ! I wish I knew who the Soviets are in this picture #Hema Malini #Rakhi#Shabana Azmi#Zeenat #Aman #Sanjeev Kumar photo courtesy #Ausaja."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shabana azmi mithun chakraborty bollywood shilpa shetty

Related Stories

Shabana Azmi often shares throwback pictures from the 1970s and 1980s.
Shabana Azmi often shares throwback pictures from the 1970s and 1980s.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi shares rare black and white throwback pic, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • Shabana Azmi shared a rare throwback picture from the golden era. While there are number of well-known faces in the picture, she mentioned how she failed to recall who the Soviets were in the picture.
READ FULL STORY
Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson.
Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got To Do With It? stars Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi, Lily James and Shazad Latif.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Actor Arshad Warsi will be seen next in the film Bachchan Pandey.
Actor Arshad Warsi will be seen next in the film Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Arshad Warsi: You have to find a way to fit in the film industry, it is a tough place

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Actor Arshad Warsi, who was currently filming for his next Bachchan Pandey, says he is content with whatever he has in both his life and career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez poses on a sofa.
Jacqueline Fernandez poses on a sofa.
bollywood

Jacqueline turns up the heat with sultry photoshoot, Urvashi calls her 'goddess'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:48 PM IST
  • Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of herself from a new photoshoot. The black-and-white photo drew praise from Urvashi Rautela and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabana Azmi with Mithun Chakraborty in a throwback picture.
Shabana Azmi with Mithun Chakraborty in a throwback picture.
bollywood

Shabana shares stunning throwback pic with Mithun, Shilpa says 'so hot you look'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with Mithun Chakraborty, which saw many of her fans and industry friends drop appreciative messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shikha Talsania will soon head to Lucknow to shoot for her film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar
Actor Shikha Talsania will soon head to Lucknow to shoot for her film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar
bollywood

Shikha Talsania on shooting in Covid-19 era: It’s a great way to work

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Actor Shikha Talsania is shooting for a web show in Gurugram, and she is missing exploring the sights and sounds of the Capital city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeetendra on Indian Idol 12.
Jeetendra on Indian Idol 12.
bollywood

Jeetendra recalls fond memories of growing up in a chawl, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Jeetendra, who spent the first two decades of his life in a chawl in Mumbai, recalled fond memories of his childhood on Indian Idol 12. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
bollywood

Awareness around SRK is so high, our productions take more beating: Gaurav Verma

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Red Chillies COO Gaurav Verma has a reasoning behind why some of the company's shows and films 'take more beating' than others, and it has to do with Shah Rukh Khan's popularity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu with Anurag Kashyap on Dobaaraa sets.
Taapsee Pannu with Anurag Kashyap on Dobaaraa sets.
bollywood

Taapsee shares pic of Anurag editing Dobaaraa: 'In a hurry to complete the film'

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the shoot of her film Dobaaraa, showing director Anurag Kashyap deep into work on the editing table, and said how he was in a tearing hurry to finish the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire take up the 'pass the phone' challenge.
Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire take up the 'pass the phone' challenge.
bollywood

Aaliyah upset after her boyfriend says she wants more attention than his dogs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire participated in the 'pass the phone' challenge, wherein they revealed each others' least appealing qualities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor is famous for his youthful looks.
Anil Kapoor is famous for his youthful looks.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor took to social media to share two pictures from two different photoshoots, done 31 years apart, and invited modelling offers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan in RRR.
Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan in RRR.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt's first look in SS Rajamouli's ambitious next, RRR, will be released on March 15. This is her first Telugu project while RRR will be SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahubali part 2 which released in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma was also the producer of NH10.
Anushka Sharma was also the producer of NH10.
bollywood

As Anushka celebrates six years of NH10, did you know CBFC wanted to ban it?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • As Anushka Sharma celebrates the sixth anniversary of NH10, did you know that half the CBFC members who watched it wanted it banned for 'giving ideas to men on how to be violent towards women'?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Singh Grover said that he is open to the idea of having children.
Karan Singh Grover said that he is open to the idea of having children.
bollywood

Karan on having a baby with Bipasha: 'I still have a little growing up to do'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • Karan Singh Grover, asked about starting a family with Bipasha Basu, said that he still has a 'little growing up to do' himself before he has a baby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor at Amrita Arora's home.
Kareena Kapoor at Amrita Arora's home.
bollywood

Kareena gets together with BFFs Malaika, Amrita for Saturday brunch. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside friend Amrita Arora's home in Mumbai. Also seen was Malaika Arora. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan was given the Padma Shri in 2010.
Saif Ali Khan was given the Padma Shri in 2010.
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan was accused of buying Padma Shri, said he wanted to return it

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan, in an earlier appearance on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, responded to allegations of buying a Padma Shri. He was bestowed with the honour in 2010.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manav Kaul feels the beauty of OTT is that there’s freedom to tap into audiences who crave for different roles and stories. (Photo by Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Manav Kaul feels the beauty of OTT is that there’s freedom to tap into audiences who crave for different roles and stories. (Photo by Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Manav Kaul: People want to watch good content not stars on OTT

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The actor says on OTT projects finds their own audience, talks about the response to his digital film, Nail Polish and why there is a demand for a sequel
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP