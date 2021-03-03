Shabana Azmi shares black and white throwback pic with Hema Malini and Zeenat Aman, can you identify others?
- Shabana Azmi shared a rare throwback picture from the golden era. While there are number of well-known faces in the picture, she mentioned how she failed to recall who the Soviets were in the picture.
Actor Shabana Azmi went on a trip down the memory lane and shared a black and white picture, possibly from the 1970s era. The photo features four actresses and two actors from Bollywood of those days.
Sharing it, she wrote: "Such an iconic photo ! I wish I knew who the Soviets are in this picture." It showed Shabana with Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Rakhi, late Sanjeev Kumar and late Amjad Khan in a single frame. They are seen posing with two foreigners, whom Shabana identifies as Soviets.
A number of celebrities reacted to the picture; while Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of red emojis, Aditi Rao Hydari also left a heart emoji on the post. Divya Dutta wrote, "Wow!!! That’s some picture!" Sandya Mridul wrote: "Wow! And Amjad sahab."
Fans too wrote in; one noticed how simple they were back then. "What stands out to me is the simplicity of our super stars of that era! We have really made serious efforts at faking and have succeeded. Just look at the current crop of so called super stars."
Another fan noticed Sanjeev's smile and wrote: "That smile on his face#sanjeev kumar." Another fan chose to identify stars and the two Soviets: "(Left) Hema Malini, Rakhee Gulzar, Irina Akulov, Shabana Azm, Zeenat Aman Amjad Khan, Mikhail Ershov (Soviet director) and Sanjeev Kumar (Right)."
Shabana often shares throwback pictures from the golden era. Some times, even she can't recall. Sharing one, she had written: "Cant tell whether this still is from #Shatranj Ke Khiladi or #Junoon ? Answers anyone ?" After many fans correctly identified the picture, she wrote back: "Thank you So the consensus is Shatranj Ke Khiladi."
Sharing another picture from her Paar days when parallel cinema was at its zenith in India, she had written: "With Goutam Ghose on the sets of #PAAR a film that became a transformative experience for me and led me to join #Nivara Hakk A Housing Rights Organisation that works with slum dwellers."
