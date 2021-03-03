Bigg Boss 14's Kavita Kaushik names and shames online abusers, shares screenshots

IND USA
Kavita Kaushik had also accused Abhinav Shukla of drunkenly texting her.
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik has shared screenshots of the abusive messages she received on social media. "Call them out! Expose them!" Kavita wrote.
Actor Kavita Kaushik has shared screenshots of online abuse directed at her, urging her fans to "call them out! expose them!" Kavita recently appeared on Bigg Boss 14, where she accused co-contestant Abhinav Shukla of having sent her drunk texts years ago.

On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to share the screenshots of the online hate she received, and the messages the alleged abusers sent her after she called them out. One person said that she was actually a girl, adding that they come from a poor family and asking for forgiveness.

During a fight in Bigg Boss house, Kavita had claimed that Abhinav's wife, Rubina, does not know the truth about her husband. “Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once,” Kavita's husband, Ronnit had tweeted.

On the show, host Salman Khan urged the four of them to resolve their issues, and not take the legal course. Abhinav and Rubina were frank about their marital problems.

After the show, Rubina, who was ultimately crowned champion, said that she hadn't discussed Kavita's allegations. In an interview, Rubina said that she trusts Abhinav completely and is convinced that there is no truth in Kavita’s allegations. She added that there is no point in raking up something that is a ‘facade’.

Also read: Rubina Dilaik has not discussed Kavita Kaushik’s allegations with Abhinav Shukla. Here is why

“Why discuss things where you have faith and you know that it is all a facade, nothing else? Isme koi sachchai hoti, toh apne aap mein ek roop le leta (If there was any truth to it, it would have become a huge deal),” Rubina told radio host Siddharth Kannan.

