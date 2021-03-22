Ankita Lokhande says she had suicidal thoughts after break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He chose his career, moved on’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has broken her silence on her break-up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two, who worked together in the popular serial Pavitra Rishta, were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.

In a new interview, Ankita said that back then, she chose to remain silent because she did not want to make a ‘tamasha (spectacle)’ of her relationship. She maintained that she is not blaming Sushant but is upset about being trolled about their break-up.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said, “Aaj log mujhko aakar bol rahe hai, ‘Tumne chhoda Sushant ko’ (Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant). How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone here… I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things.”

Ankita said that she is not someone who can ‘easily move on’ and immerse herself in work. “For me, it was very difficult but my family stood by me. My life was finished. I was just finished. I did not know what to do after that. I am not blaming anyone. He chose his way,” she said, adding, “I gave him the full right, ‘Chal, yeh teri zindagi hai (it’s your life), you can go on.’ But then, I was battling with something very badly and my family stood by me. I came out very strongly.”

Revealing that she was 'completely lost' after the break-up, Ankita opened up about her low phase. She said that she could not get out of bed or even talk to anyone, including her parents. She added, "Aapke dimaag mein cheezein aati hai uss time ki main kya karoon (You are plagued with negative thoughts). Maybe I wanted to finish myself. Woh thought process tab aapka hota hai (You do think of such things at that time) but then I came out of it."

Earlier this month, in an Instagram live, Ankita gave a strong message to Sushant’s fans who were trolling her and sending abusive messages to her. She objected to them casting aspersions on her and asked where they were when the relationship was ending.

Also see: Inside Ananya Panday's 'midnight Sunday brunch' with family, cousin Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor

“Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein (Everyone has different motives in life). Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful,” she said in the video.

Sushant died on June 14 last year. His death is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Ankita has paid tribute to him via social media posts as well as a special performance at the Zee Rishtey Awards last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON