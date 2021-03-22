Kareena Kapoor returns to work a month after giving birth to her second baby with Saif Ali Khan. See pics
Merely a month after delivering her second baby, Kareena Kapoor is back at work. She was spotted arriving for a shoot in Mumbai's Bandra suburb on Monday.
Kareena was seen in a baby blue dress and high heels. She even flaunted her new 'balayage' hair colour and a fresh, neon pink manicure. The actor was surrounded by her security and other members of her team as she stepped out of her car.
Kareena and actor Saif Ali Khan's second baby, a boy, was born on February 21. On Sunday, the baby's aunt Saba Ali Khan wished him on his one-month birthday with a post on Instagram. While her post did not reveal the baby's face, she included photos of Saif and Kareena, holding the child. "1 month, I love you," she wrote.
Kareena and Saif dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur four years later on December 20, 2016.
Before she gave birth, Kareena had shared her thoughts on working through her pregnancy. “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother," she had told a leading daily.
Also read: Janhvi Kapoor runs back to give dad Boney Kapoor a tight hug before boarding flight. Watch
Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump.
Sara’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik turns showstopper at LFW 2021
- Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.
Hello Charlie trailer: Jackie Shroff in gorilla costume is under Aadar's care
Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience
Hansal responds to Kangana's tweet about him, says he doesn't 'give a damn'
- Hansal Mehta has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him, and his fellow filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.
Kareena Kapoor returns to work a month after giving birth. See pics
Janhvi Kapoor runs back to give Boney a tight hug before boarding flight. Watch
- In a video shared online, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to catch a flight. The actor was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor.
Shilpa reacts to Harman's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos
- Shilpa Shetty reacted to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Her husband, Raj Kundra, had captured the moment.
Mumbai Saga box office day 3: John's film collects ₹8.7 cr on first weekend
Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited comeback
- Fardeen Khan's newly transformed look has been revealed in a picture doing the rounds online. The actor is eyeing a Bollywood comeback, after more than a decade spent out of the limelight.
Karan announces Shanaya's launch with glam video, she begins her first film soon
- Karan Johar is launching yet another star kid. The filmmaker has confirmed he will be backing Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie.
Anushka Sharma spotted accompanying Virat Kohli at airport, shields baby Vamika
- Anushka Sharma was spotted with her husband, Virat Kohli, as she accompanied him and the Indian cricket team to Pune. She made sure to shield daughter Vamika from the media's eyes.
Shilpa Shetty reveals dating Raj Kundra during Life In A Metro shoot
- Shilpa Shetty has shared an insight into her initial days with Raj Kundra. The actor revealed that the two stars dated when she was shooting for Life In A Metro.
Bazaar director Sagar Sarhadi dies, Hansal Mehta mourns filmmaker's death
- Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi has died. He penned dialogues and screenplays for numerous movies and directed acclaimed film Bazaar.
Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash
- Karim Morani hosted a private dinner party for a few friends from the industry on Sunday. Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Arjun Bijlani were among the attendees.