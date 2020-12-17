Kareena Kapoor on working through her pregnancy: ‘Have always been very proud of being a working mother’

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is pregnant with her second child, continues to work. In a recent interview, she explained why she chose to not take time off.

Kareena had, in fact, worked through her first pregnancy as well. And while she did take a break after her son Taimur Ali Khan was born, she was back on track and shot for Veere Di Wedding soon after.

Speaking to Bombay Times, as she shot for new episodes of her chat show, What Women Want, Kareena shared her thoughts on pregnancy and how she has dealt with it. Kareena said: “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

Kareena credited some of her ease to the support she gets from her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena added, “I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot. He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother.”

Kareena’s show, What Women Want, is in its third season and will now stream on Filmy Mirchi’s YouTube channel. The actor and Taimur had been in Dharamshala since Diwali with Saif, as the latter shot for his new film, Bhoot Police.

